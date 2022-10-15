ANDOVER — Senior quarterback Scotty Brown threw for 312 yards and three touchdowns to lead Andover past Haverhill, 53-28, Saturday night.
The Golden Warriors improved to 6-0, blowing the game open with 21 unanswered points in the third quarter.
Senior Andrew Wetterwald had a brilliant all-around game for Andover, hauling in six passes for 120 yards, including a 17-yard touchdown. He also was a perfect 6-for-6 on PATs, kicked a 27-yard field goal and executed a perfect onside kick.
On the ground, Andover rolled up 122 yards. Lincoln Beal rushed for 61 yards and three touchdowns on just 9 carries.
Haverhill hung tough in the first half, moving the ball effectively through the air. Sophomore quarterback James Farrell showed poise in the pocket, completing 21 of 39 passes for 264 yards and three touchdowns, all to senior captain Adrian Sarrette (5 rec., 98 yards).
Junior Devin Carreiro added 10 receptions for 103 yards for the Hillies.
“I told the kids, we had a lot of things we could praise them for tonight but we also had a lot of things to look at in the film session,” said Andover coach EJ Perry. “I’m thankful to Haverhill for pushing us. They played well.”
Andover broke on top on its opening possession with a 27-yard field goal by Wetterwald.
Immediately after, Wetterwald stroked a perfect onside kick, which the Warriors’ Ismael Rodriguez recovered at the Haverhill 44.
On the first play from scrimmage, Brown connected on a 44-yard TD strike to Michael Capachietti and Andover led, 10-0.
That lead went to 17-2 — with the Hillies picking up a safety for a snap out of the end zone — through one quarter and 32-22 at the break.
All three Farrell-to-Sarrette scoring connections came in that second quarter.
But Andover seized control for good in the third quarter with the rugged Beal leading the way.
The bruiser scored on TD runs of 5 and 25 yards before Brown finished the job with the 17-yard touchdown connection to Wetterwald.
Andover hosts Lowell on Friday night, while things don’t get any easier for the Hillies, who next face Central Catholic.
