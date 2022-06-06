ANDOVER — When it comes to a single-elimination tournament, “stylish” takes a backseat to “effective.”
Trailing 9-4, Andover High baseball scored seven runs with two out in the bottom of the sixth inning, then held on for an 11-10 win over Xaverian Brothers, in the opening round of the MIAA Division 1 tournament on Sunday afternoon at Aumais Field.
Senior Evan Brenner drove in the go-ahead run, then came on to pitch the seventh inning and earned the save.
“My kids are resilient. We’ve lost seven one-run games this year and two games in extra innings,” said Andover coach Dan Grams. “The kids have been outstanding.”
Andover (12-9), the No. 14 seed, advances to take on the winner of Monday’s matchup between No. 3 Catholic Memorial and No. 30 Barnstable in the second round. No. 18 Xaverian ends its season at 8-13.
Andover’s sixth-inning rally featured a bases-loaded hit batsman and two Xaverian errors, and the Golden Warriors made the Hawks pay for their mistakes.
Senior Brian Gibson (2 for 4) legged out his second infield hit of the day, plating junior Joe Bucci to cut the Xaverian lead to 9-6. Senior Jackson Brown followed with a sharp single to center, scoring Braeden Archambeault and leaving the bases loaded for junior Chase Lembo.
Lembo, the ace of the Andover staff, had a shaky outing on the hill. He worked five innings, allowing six runs (five earned) on nine hits, four walks, with four strikeouts.
He managed to put all of that out of his mind, roping a two-run single to left, tying the game, 9-9.
“I think once I get up to the plate, everything (else) is off to the side. I’m just trying to get a clear mind and make the right plays,” said Lembo, who finished 2 for 4 with 4 RBI.
“We just stayed together as a team, put up some big runs in the fifth and sixth innings. But the big thing was staying together as a family.”
But the Golden Warriors weren’t done. Brenner’s looping single to right scored Brown to put Andover on top for the first time, 10-9. Pinch-runner Patrick Cote added an insurance run, scoring when junior John Bessette reached on an error.
Grams called on Brenner, his No. 2 starter, to lock down the win in the seventh. Brenner gave up a hit and a walk, while also hitting a batter to load the bases.
“I’m not gonna lie, I was a little nervous,” admitted Brenner. “But the team was cheering me on and everyone behind me made me know I could do it.”
Xaverian pulled to within a run, but with the tying and go-ahead runners in scoring position, Brenner got Will Ferrara to ground out to end the game.
Xaverian drew first blood with three runs in the top of the second. Senior Nico Lambros (3 for 3, 2 walks, 2 RBI, 2 runs) ripped a double to deep left to start the rally. Senior Ty Longo and freshman Jackson Morse later added RBI singles.
Andover answered in the home half of the third with three runs of their own off Hawks’ starter Jack Hynes. Gibson drove in the first run with an infield single. Two batters later, Lembo tied the game with a two-run single to center.
It didn’t take long for Xaverien to re-take the lead. The Hawks scored three times in the top of the fourth, sparked by a two-run single from Lambros.
After Andover cut the lead to 6-4 with an unearned run in the fifth , Xaverian appeared to put the game away with three more in the top of the sixthoff relievers Tim Boese and Cam Norton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.