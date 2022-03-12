ANDOVER — After wading through the sea of Blue-and-Gold clad post-victory hugs on Saturday, Andover head coach David Fazio had a chance to breathe and understand the magnitude of the carnage.
His Golden Warriors had just obliterated No. 11 Wachusett Regional in the Division 1 state quarterfinals, 75-36, to earn a trip to the MIAA Final Four. They are about to boldly go where no Fazio-led team has gone before.
“I’m just wondering what would have happened if they did this 30 years ago,” laughed Fazio about the first year of the MIAA’s new statewide tournament format.
“I’m just so happy for these kids. Two times (my Andover teams) have gone to the North finals and two tough breaks. Today is special. You talk about perseverance, right?”
The Warriors, seeded third, will now tangle with Newton North in the state semis on Wednesday. The teams met twice during the regular season, splitting those two.
“It’s a big day. He’s never gotten past this. We were just so proud as a team to bring him this far,” said Warrior senior Aidan Cammann. “Hopefully we can keep going.”
The 6-foot-9 Cammann and fellow senior big Logan Satlow owned the afternoon on Saturday, each prowling the paint and scoring seemingly at will against the undersized Mountaineers.
“We were definitely playing downhill, getting in the lane more, and it was working so we just stuck with it,” said Cammann.
From the opening tip, Andover made it a point to exploit its size advantage.
Cammann and Satlow worked well together and got plenty of help from their friends, who looked inside early and often.
“Let me tell you something. We’ve got a bunch of selfless kids around who are willing to be disciplined, feed the post, take open shots, make the right decisions,” said Fazio. “We did not have a turnover in the first half. That tells you that we were really playing quality offensive basketball.”
Andover grabbed the lead for good in the final minute of the first quarter with Ryan MacLellan scoring on back-to-back possessions to give the Warriors a 15-13 advantage.
Andover picked up the defensive effort from there, challenging shots and pushing Wachusett out of its comfort zone.
The visitors, who own a regular-season win over Central Catholic, just didn’t stand a chance.
The margin bumped to 31-20 at halftime and 52-29 through three quarters, prompting as early an “It’s all over!” chant from the AHS “Jungle” student section as you’ll ever hear.
Both Warrior big men hung double-doubles on Wachusett. Satlow tossed in a season-best 21 with 11 rebounds, while Camman added 20 with 13 boards.
Defensively, the pair combined for seven blocks.
“It feels great but in the end I’m just happy we got Faz his first final four. We broke through,” said Satlow. “When you grow up you watch all the great Andover teams that weren’t able to do that, it’s pretty special.
“He’s more than a coach to me. To be able to return some favors back is special. I can’t even describe, it’s unbelievable, the best feeling ever.”
Satlow’s emotion certainly exemplified the attitude from the Warriors, something that Fazio has been so impressed by from the start.
Cammann basically altered his game on Saturday, hitting the paint harder than the natural “stretch four” has all season.
“We’re in the meeting the other night, I told him for the next eight days, you’re now Hakeem Olajuwon,” said Fazio, referring to the legendary Houston Rockets’ Hall of Fame post player. “I told him, ‘You are no longer a stretch four. You can be a stretch four next Sunday, and I’ll open the gym for you and you can shoot all the 3s you want.’
“Again, sacrifice, do what’s best for the team, even if it’s not best for you. and that’s kind of what we’ve done.”
MacLellan and Richie Shahtanian each hit double figures for the Warriors, scoring 10 points apiece.
“We’ll enjoy it tonight but the job is not finished,” said Satlow. “We’ve still got a ways to go.”
Andover 75, Wachusett 36
Division 1 State Quarterfinal
Wachusett (36): Stangas 1-0-3, Chaisson 3-2-9, Ciccone 4-0-10, Katubi 0-3-3, Zingarella 4-2-11, Totals 12-7-36
Andover (75): MacLellan 5-0-10, Briggs 2-0-5, Shahtanian 4-0-10, Srinivasan 1-0-2, Ackerman 1-0-3, Lembo 1-0-2, Resendiz 1-0-2, Satlow 10-1-21, Cammann 9-1-20, Totals 34-2-75
3-pointers: W — Stangas, Chaisson, Ciccone 2, Zingarella; A — Briggs, Shahtanian 2, Ackerman, Cammann
Mt. Wachusett (18-5): 13 7 9 7 — 36
Andover (21-2): 15 16 21 23 — 75
