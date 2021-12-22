LAWRENCE – It took Andover High exactly one quarter to live up to the preseason hype, embrace the accompanying heat and take charge against rival Central Catholic.
Down 16-6 early and 19-12 after a quarter, Andover erased the deficit and the memories of last winter’s MVC Cup disappointment, dominating the second quarter and never looking back in a 62-57 win over the Raiders.
“We had all last year without the crowd. Coming out here, maybe there were a little nerves, but we took the punch and came back in the second,” said Andover’s Aidan Cammann, the reigning Eagle-Tribune Player of the Year. “I think (it shows) we can handle adversity and come back stronger.”
It may have been only Game 1 for the Warriors, but that 22-10 second-quarter barrage, which included a closing 11-3 flurry, was a showcase not just for the big men, Cammann and Logan Satlow, but also for point guard Ryan MacLellan.
The junior drew raves from both sides in his 18-point night, which included a TikTok-worthy crossover and step-back 3-pointer that sent the Andover faithful into a state of delirium.
“Ryan’s a three-year player for us. He started for us last year and was (an Eagle-Tribune All-Star) last year,” said Warrior coach David Fazio. “He had surgery in the preseason so he’s just coming back. The kid is just a gutty kid. He lives for this stuff. He loves this stuff.”
The opposition took note as well.
“MacLellan has obviously gotten a lot better. He played extremely well tonight and put us on our heels a little bit,” lauded Central coach Mark Dunham.
With the 6-foot-9 Cammann in charge and the 6-foot-7 Satlow – complete with his flawless, old-school jump hook in tow – playing the perfect complement, the Warriors would not give up the lead.
“I said to the kids that pressure is a privilege. There’s a lot of pressure on us, we’ve got a lot of good kids coming back. Instead of being afraid of the pressure, let’s be proud of it,” said Fazio.
“It’s a good start for us. I don’t think we were great. I don’t think they were great. It’s usually an MVC dogfight, so any time you come here and get a win, you’re certainly happy.”
You just can’t double everyone, although gritty Central Catholic tried.
“It’s tough, you have to protect the rim first. They’re a load. A lot goes into stopping them,” said Dunham. “We competed. They’re a good team. We’re going to be battling them all year.”
The advantage grew to as many as 11 on Rohit Srinivasan’s three late in the third, Central would again claw back to within three at 51-48 on Xavier McKenzie’s stickback, but Andover again answered the challenge. Sophomore Danny Resendiz made Central pay dearly for the extra attention on the bigs, nailing a trey at the six-minute mark.
MacLellan followed that with his second triple of the night, extending things to 57-48. Central would not threaten again.
Cammann led all scorers with 19, christening the Raider rims for the first time in his career with a breakaway dunk.
“It was not my cleanest, but at least I got it off,” joked Cammann.
Satlow pitched in 12 points.
McKenzie, the lone senior in Central’s starting five, paced the Raiders with 17. Freshman Nick Sangermano tossed in 11, including three threes for the Raiders, who opened their season previously on Friday night with a 76-43 cruise past North Andover.
“Nick is a great player, he’s going to be a great player here,” said Dunham. “Extremely hard worker, listens, he wants to get better. I have the full trust in him when he’s open to shoot it.
The teams will now enjoy the holiday before Monday’s opening-round of the Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic tourney, which will be held at Andover High this year.
Andover 62, Central Catholic 57
Andover (62): Ryan McLellan 7 2-5 18, Richie Shahtanian 2 0-0 5, Rohit Srinivasan 1 0-0 3, Danny Resendiz 2 0-0 5, Logan Satlow 6 0-0 12, Aidan Cammann 4 10-13 19, Totals 22 12-18 62
Central Catholic (57): Markys Bridgewater 3 1-2 9, Joey Hart 3 0-0 8, Xavier McKenzie 5 7-8 17, Domenic Malvey 3 0-1 6, Marcus Rivera 2 1-2 6, Nick Sangermano 4 0-2 11, Totals 20 9-15 57
3-Pointers: A – MacLellan 2, Shahtanian, Srinivasan, Resendiz, Cammann; CC – Bridgewater 2, Hart 2, Rivera, Sangermano 3
Andover (1-0): 12 22 13 15 — 62
Central (1-1): 19 10 15 13 — 57
