ANDOVER -- What had been a dream season took a nightmare turn for Andover High on Friday night.
No. 7-seeded St. John's Prep scored on five straight possessions in the first half, then added touchdowns on both of its second-half drives to defeat the No. 2 Golden Warriors 48-14 in the Division 1 Quarterfinals (Round of 8) at Eugene V. Lovely Field.
"We came out tough, but once they get going they're great at almost every position," said Andover head coach E.J. Perry. "That showed tonight. It was a good lesson for us. We battled until the end, but they're legit in all areas of the game. Defensive, offense, special teams, and when you have all those things going for you, you can do what they did today."
Andover fell to 9-1 with the loss, while St. John's Prep (8-2) advances to the Division 1 semifinals, to face perennial rival Central Catholic.
"Coming into this game, Andover was scoring about 42 points a game," said Prep head coach Brian St. Pierre. "We knew Andover was going to be a great challenge. Their quarterback (Scotty Brown) and running back (Lincoln Beal) are really good. But once we settled in, we played well. And our defense is very strong."
Andover opened in promising fashion, forcing a turnover on downs to start the game. But the Prep responded with an interception on a tipped pass, then scored to make it 7-0.
The Golden Warriors managed two first downs on the next drive, but were forced to punt. The Eagles followed with a score, then forced Andover into three straight 3-and-outs, scoring a touchdown each time to take a 34-0 lead with 7:34 left in the first half.
Andover was finally able to break through with 5:29 left in the half, when Brown connected with Beal for a spinning 29-yard touchdown pass. The Warriors moved the ball again to end the first half, but the drive stalled on the Prep 3-yard line.
After taking the second half kickoff, Andover drove all the way to the Prep 10-yard line, sparked by a 42-yard Beal run. But the Eagles once again turned the Golden Warriors away without any points.
University of Georgia football recruit Joenel Aguero then added to the Prep advantage with a 62-yard TD run, and after another Andover 3-and-out, QB Deacon Robillard ran in a QB sneak to make it 48-7.
"Aguero is a special player," said Perry. "No. 5 (Rutgers recruit Jesse Ofurie) is a special player. When you have all those things working for you, it's tough."
Andover mustered one final drive in the game's closing moments. Brown hit running back Patrick Layman for a 28-yard gain, Chris Dessin for a 13-yard gain and Layman again for an 8-yard touchdown.
Brown finished with 159 passing yards, while Beal ran for 68 yards on 11 carries. The Prep ran for 391 yards as a team.
The Golden Warriors now set their focus on Thanksgiving Eve (Nov. 23), when they will travel to face rival North Andover High.
"We'll dust ourselves off and get ready for Thanksgiving," said Perry. "That's the good and bad about these playoffs. You battle all year, and you lose, but you have to reset to play on Thanksgiving. What we've built is very important. We'll give the guys a couple days off to clear their heads, then start getting ready for Thanksgiving."
