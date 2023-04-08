Steve Flood & Megan Murphy Flood
HOMETOWN:
We both grew up in Western Mass., both graduating from UMass Amherst (where both of our daughters attended). We moved to Andover 17.5 years ago for Steve’s job.
OCCUPATIONS:
Steve is a project manager for a commercial roofing company — Marshall Roofing in Peabody.
Megan is a registered nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital — in the Pediatric Oncology Clinic.
CHARITY:
Massachusetts General Hospital Pediatric Cancer team
WHY RUNNING ON THEIR BEHALF?:
“We both are both running for the patients and families of the MGH Pediatric Oncology Clinic. The money raised directly impacts their care. The funds raised go to research and the care and comfort of the children and families while in clinic for care — specifically child life (providing support while undergoing treatment), art, music and massage therapy. These young kiddos are in clinic for so many hours of their lives, when they should be enjoying school, sports and friends.
“Through funds raised, the time they spend in clinic can be made more enjoyable and less traumatic and stressful. It’s a beautiful thing to watch — when a child undergoing such a grueling treatment smiles when they come to clinic because they are excited for the music and art therapy — high fives for the Child Life Specialists — it makes what seems like such a sad place an upbeat and bearable environment.”
WHAT WAS DEFINING MOMENT TO RUN THIS YEAR FOR CHARITY?:
“Finishing the Boston Marathon (for me in Oct 2021, and Steve in April 2022) was definitely a ‘defining moment.’ But what we are both most proud of isn’t running (and finishing) the actual Marathon. It’s the money we have been able to raise. To be able to change the lives of people through our efforts is the BEST feeling. The Marathon Team at MGH is pretty special.
“My boss, the Chief of Pediatric Oncology, Howard Weinstein, MD started the Marathon Team at MGH 26 years ago. He began the team as a way to raise money to help brighten the days for kids in treatment. To increase awareness for childhood cancer. And contribute to research, to find a cure. He still runs the Marathon. In fact, Steve ran with him in April 2022. Steve says it was like running with a celebrity! It’s just an unbelievable experience, and an honor to be part of the team.”
HOW MUCH DO YOU NEED TO RAISE?:
“We are obligated to raise $15,000 (together). When I ran in October 2021, and then he is April 2022, we raised a combined total of just under $30,000. So…our personal goal was to raise $20,000 this time around, to bring us to $50,000.”
WHAT MAKES BOSTON MARATHON SPECIAL TO BOTH OF YOU?:
“I’m not sure anyone who grew up in Massachusetts wouldn’t say the Boston Marathon is just an AMAZING day in Boston! It’s a day for people to shine. All of that hard work that the elite athletes, and charity runners have put in, over the winter months comes to fruition. And this year — on the 10th anniversary of the Marathon bombing — it’s an even more special run for all.”
