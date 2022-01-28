METHUEN — Anna Foley knew her Andover girls basketball team had much more.
After Methuen’s Thyanais Santiago and Brooke Tardugno each knocked down a shot in the final seconds of the first half, the undefeated Golden Warriors led the Rangers just 27-20 at halftime.
“We were stagnant in the first half,” said the 6-foot-3 Foley, a star forward. “We knew Methuen had some tough players, but we didn’t come out strong. We needed to wake up and start playing with some energy. We got our defense working in the second half, and that got everything else going.”
Andover came out flying after the break, holding Methuen without a basket in the third quarter and limiting the Rangers to just five points in the second half on the way to a 56-25 victory on Thursday night.
“We had some struggles in the first half,” said Golden Warrior forward Amelia Hanscom. “But we saw it through and got a good win. We needed to find our composure and play at our pace. Once we started moving our feet and avoiding fouls, everything started working.”
Prior to the game, the MIAA released it official girls state basketball rankings, and Andover (10-0) was ranked No. 3 in Division 1, behind just Springfield Central (6-1) and Franklin (7-0).
“That’s great, but we can’t get complacent,” said Foley, who scored a game-high 20 points while grabbing 12 rebounds. “We have to keep our foot on the gas. We know we can achieve great things. We have to keep pushing.”
Andover started out hot on Thursday, opening the game on a 10-0 run, five of those points scored by Foley, and led 12-4 after a quarter.
But Methuen rallied back in the second. Samantha Pfeil scored seven points in the quarter, Santiago hit a 17-footer, Tardugno knocked down a 3-pointer as time expired in the half, and the Rangers looked ready to contend for an upset.
“I thought we had great energy to start the game,” said Andover coach Alan Hibino. “We had to make a few halftime adjustments, but then we came out really strong to start the second half, and that momentum carried us the rest of the way.”
Andover was hitting on all cylinders in the third quarter, limiting the Rangers to just a single free throw in the frame, while scoring 18 points.
Michaela Buckley opened the quarter with a jumper, then Tess Gobiel knocked down a 3-pointer. Foley took over from there, grabbing a pair of steals, blocking a shot and scoring nine points in the quarter, including a 3-pointer from the top of the key.
Hanscom, a returning Eagle-Tribune All-Star who finished with 15 points and eight rebounds, then iced the game in the fourth with a pair of layups.
“I thought Anna and Amelia played great,” said Hibino. “We can always count on their leadership and their resolve. I thought we got some nice bench play from Ari White and a few others.”
Andover will next face rival North Andover (6-3) on Tuesday, before hosting archrival Central Catholic (9-2) next Friday.
“That’s what you live for in the MVC,” said Foley. “It’s Andover vs. Central. We beat them in the first game (50-37), so we know they’ll be coming for us. It should be a great game.”
Andover 56, Methuen 25
Andover (56): Michaela Buckley 1 0-0 2, Anna Foley 6 7-7 20, Amelia Hanscom 7 1-1 15, Marissa Kobelski 1 1-3 3, Kathleen Yates 1 1-3 3, Ari White 1 0-0 3, Tess Gobiel 2 0-0 5, Morgan Shirley 2 1-1 5. Totals 21 11-15 56
Methuen (25): Thyanais Santiago 2 0-0 4, Kaitlyn Tierney 1 1-3 3, Samantha Pfeil 2 6-8 10, Katherine Delap 0 2-2 2, Brooke Tardugno 1 1-2 4, Ella Barron 1 0-0 2. Totals 7 10-15 25
3-pointers: A — Foley, Gobiel, White; M — Tardugno
Andover (10-0): 12 15 16 13 — 56
Methuen (4-5): 4 16 1 4 — 25
