Happy to be home

After beating Newton North in the Division 1 quarterfinals, Andover High girls head coach Alan Hibino pointed out that, in the old tournament system, Friday's game would have been played at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, not at Andover High.

He also noted the upcoming game would be played at the TD Garden in Boston, not the yet-to-be-announced local location.

But Hibino wasn't about to complain about one final game at the Dunn Gym.

"You can't beat having your friends and family right on top of you at your home gym," said Hibino. "Our fans brought it, our faculty brought it and out pep band brought it. It was a terrific environment."