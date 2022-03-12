ANDOVER -- The celebration may have been joyous, for the Andover High girls basketball team and the more than 2,000 fans crammed into the Dunn Gym Friday night.
But the Golden Warriors made one message clear -- they aren't satisfied with a Final Four berth. Not by a long shot.
"This is where we want to be," said Andover star forward Anna Foley "We're very happy to make it to the state semis, so happy! But we aren't content. We want to keep going and get that state championship. Our end-goal of a state title is in sight."
The top-seeded Golden Warriors scored the first 12 points of the game, and never let up, crushing No. 24 Newton North 56-33 in the Division 1 Round of 8 (quarterfinals) on Friday night.
"We're ecstatic," said fellow star forward Amelia Hanscom, who scored a game-high 25 points. "We're on Cloud 9. We went to the state title game two years ago, and had the season cut short (by COVID-19). We want to win the state semifinals again, and we want to add another championship banner to this gym."
Andover (20-1) advances to the state semifinals (Round of 4), to take on a very familiar foe -- archrival No. 4 Central Catholic (18-4). The Raiders beat Bishop Feehan 63-50 on Friday. The date and location of the semifinal is TBA.
The Golden Warriors beat Central Catholic twice during the regular season, the second a 49-47 battle on Feb. 6.
"We're excited to represent the Merrimack Valley with a win," said Andover coach Alan Hibino. "And the other team up the road (Central) did the same. We were motivated by playing in front of the home crowd one more time, and we came out strong. They made some adjustments, but we took their best shot every time."
The Golden Warriors wasted no time making a statement on Friday, opening the game on a 12-0 run.
"We came out with a big punch," said tri-captain Tess Gobiel. "We wanted to get out to a big lead so we could calm down a little on the court. The big lead was the best feeling."
Hanscom was dominant early on, scoring 12 of the Golden Warriors' 23 first quarter points.
"We told ourselves that we needed to have energy and composure," said Hanscom. "That worked from the get-go. We were moving the ball well, and we had very strong defensive pressure. We worked all week on being aggressive on defense, and that created offense."
Aggressive defensive pressure applied by the likes of Gobiel and Michaela Buckley (five steals) gave Newton North fits, with the Tigers struggling to move the ball past center court.
Newton North scored the first three baskets of the second quarter, but the Golden Warriors quickly erased any thoughts of a rally, when Ari White knocked down a 3-pointer and Foley hit a pair of jumpers.
"We were moving the ball, hustling and scoring points in transition," said Foley, who scored 12 points. "And once we got up, we couldn't take our foot off the gas. They're a team that came back from 17 points before, so we knew we couldn't let up, even for a second. We had to keep attacking."
Andover did just that, holding the Tigers to three baskets each in the third quarter and fourth quarter, despite the Golden Warrior backups playing much of the final frame. Hanscom added six points in the third, the best when she stole an in-bounds pass and tossed in a layup.
The Golden Warriors will now look to earn a third win over their archrival this winter, and a second Division 1 title game berth in three years.
"It is going to be amazing playing Central," said Gobiel. "And we still get to wear our (home) white uniforms, which we love. And it was good to get one last win at home."
Andover 56, Newton North 33
Division 1 quarterfinals
Newton North (33): Sophia Beatrice 1 2-2 4, Devon Burke 2 0-0 4, Abigail Wright 5 4-10 16, Sophia Larson 1 0-0 3, Helen Ruane 1 0-0 2, Maggie Scanlon 1 0-0 2, Allison Bubar 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 6-12 33
Andover (56): Tess Gobiel 2 0-0 5, Michaela Buckley 2 0-0 4, Amelia Hanscom 11 2-2 25, Ari White 1 0-1 3, Kathleen Yates 0 2-4 2, Anna Foley 5 2-2 12, Marissa Kobelski 2 0-0 5, Morgan Shirley 0 0-0 0, Hailey Doherty 0 0-0 0, Sam Jenney 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 6-9 56
3-pointers: A — Hanscom, Gobiel, White, Kobelski; NN — S. Larson, Wright 2
Newton North (12-12): 5 9 10 9 — 33
Andover (20-1): 23 10 13 10 — 56
