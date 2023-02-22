With the chance to put an exclamation point on a brilliant stretch of basketball to end the regular season, the Andover boys delivered.
Behind 13 points each for Luka Palermo and Ryan MacLellan, Andover defeated Wachusett 64-50 in the finals of the Warrior Classic on Wednesday at Andover High.
The win was the eighth straight victory for the Golden Warriors, flipping a 5-7 record on Jan. 24 to a 13-7 record to close out the regular season.
“This was a great win for us,” said Andover coach David Fazio. “Wachusett needed this win to get into the tournament, and really played great. This was our third game in three days, and the guys were grinding. I told the kids, if I was in high school and had the chance to play three games in three days and not have to practice and listen to me, that sounds pretty good. They bought in.
“Luka was amazing today. Ryan ran the show. Rohit (Srinivasan, 10 points) made some big 3-pointers, and the rest of the guys were rock solid defensively. The kids were excited to get the win, celebrate eight wins in a row, and get a few days off to just be kids.”
Fazio raved about the resiliency of his squad — which has scored victories over rivals Lawrence and Central Catholic during their win streak. The Golden Warriors now wait for the state tournament seedings to be released on Saturday.
“This has been a long season,” said Fazio. “The kids have been through a lot. We had more sickness than any team I’ve ever had. Lincoln (Beal) is still out with a foot injury. I couldn’t be more proud of the way they fought through the adversity and turned a season that could have gone sideways into an amazing season.”
