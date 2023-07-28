OXFORD – The Massachusetts tournament started several weeks ago with 160 teams. This past week it was down to four.
And although the bounces and the results didn’t go the way they had planned or hoped, the Andover 12-year-old All-Star Little League team’s amazing summer journey – a three-year journey actually – came to an end on Friday afternoon with a 6-1 loss to Rutland here at Stanley Johnson Field.
The loss ended a month worth of exciting baseball, which included Andover winning the District 13 Championship title and the Section 4 title with the dramatic come from behind walk-off win over Reading. All in all, the team went 9-3, and of the nine wins, opponents were held to two runs or less seven times.
The loss also ends an incredible three-year run with up to as many as nine players on the 10-year-old team which advance to the state championship game two years ago, and who advanced to the sectional final last year.
Finishing as the fourth best team in the state is certainly nothing to sneeze at.
“I just told the kids that – it’s really unbelievable. It’s not easy at all to get here, said Shawn Ilsley, the team’s manager for all three summers. “We knew that we had a really talented team going into this and there were a lot of high expectations so that made it a little bit more challenging trying to live up to those.
“We rolled through the district and I was proud of the kids for that accomplishment and same with the sectionals. That one was a lot harder but the kids fought. I knew that we could do it. As long as we stayed in every game for six innings, I knew that we could keep going.”
Friday’s game came about 20 hours after Andover had lost to Canton on Thursday night, a game that took well over four hours because of a three-hour rain delay. That didn’t phase Andover in the game with Rutland.
Andover struck first against Rutland, as Jack Ilsley walked, went to second on a passed ball and scored on a RBI hit by Jedward Sanchez.
Rutland came right back as Dean Bennett, the team’s winning pitcher, smacked a solo home run over the center field fence with one out and the bases empty in the top of the second.
After that, Andover left-handed Jake Shea was terrific. Through 4.1 innings, he gave up just that one hit and had seven infield outs, six on the ground. He also mixed in four strikeouts, thanks to changing speeds between his fastball and a change-up that really dropped in the zone.
“Jake pitched very well. When he’s on, he’s on and he was today. There were a few calls that we thought should have gone our way and those kind of changed the game,” said Ilsley.
Shea struck out the leadoff hitter to start the fifth. Bennett followed legging out an infield hit and it was a bang-bang play at first, but he was ruled safe. That followed with a walk and a bunt single, before two more singles and an error, all led to Rutland scoring five runs.
Andover squandered several chances throughout the game. They left the bases loaded in the second, had runners at first and second with no outs in the third, and also left a runner at second base with one out in the fifth. Sanchez and Andrew Irvin were the only players to get base hits, and on Thursday night, it was Sanchez and Shea with the lone hits.
“That was the difference (not hitting). We faced some good pitching, some really good pitching,” said Shawn Ilsley. “We just never could get the bats going. We had some chances today. We had the bases loaded, we had a few guys on and the top of our order up and we just couldn’t get it done.”
Shea came out with two out in the fifth, and reliever Jack Stevens got out of the two-on jam getting a pop up. After he gave up a single and a walk to start the sixth, Brady Evans came on to struck out all three batters he faced.
Rutland 6, Andover 1
Rutland – Roseff 2-0-0, Stockenberg 3-0-0, Ferguson 3-0-1, Sinclair 2-0-0, Pettes 2-0-0, Bennett 3-2-2, Acker 2-1-0, O’Connor 3-1-1, Ramos 2-1-1, Tessier 2-1-1, Crowne 1-0-0, Fredrick 2-0-1. Totals: 27-6-7.
Andover – Caruso 2-0-0, Ilsley 1-1-0, Sanchez 2-0-1, Kavka 2-0-0, Irvin 2-0-1, Davis 1-0-0, Sullivan 2-0-0, Wood 2-0-0, Kilgallen 1-0-0, Stevens 1-0-0, Evans 2-0-0, Shea 1-0-0, Szymanski 1-0-0. Totals: 20-1-2.
WP: Bennett; LP: Shea
RBI: R, Tessier 2, Crowne, Ramos and Bennett; A, Sanchez.
