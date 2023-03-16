Andover girls basketball is just one victory from perfection — and its first solo state championship since 2012.
But the Golden Warriors know they face a major test in Bishop Feehan, their final step to a undefeated season.
“Bishop Feehan is a very skilled team that moves the ball well and puts in the work defensively,” said Andover star Amelia Hanscom. “They’re in the championship game for a reason, and playing them will be no easy task. That’s why we have to trust each other to get this job done.”
The top-seeded, unbeaten Golden Warriors (25-0) will take on No. 2 Bishop Feehan (20-4) in the Division 1 title game on Friday (7 p.m.) at the Tsongas Center in Lowell.
A win would be Andover’s first in the state title game since Nicole Boudreau led the Golden Warriors to three straight Division 1 crowns from 2010-12. Andover was also named co-Division 1 champion in 2020, when the game was cancelled at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
One of the Warriors’ wins this winter was a 46-42 victory over Bishop Feehan at the Comcast Tournament on Feb. 18. But Andover coach Alan Hibino says the Shamrocks have grown a great deal since that matchup.
“Feehan has had a fantastic run on the other side of the bracket,” said Hibino. “They’re playing at an extremely high level and definitely peaking at the right time. They lost to Woburn in the Comcast Tournament, then beat them in the state tournament. They also lost to St. Mary’s in the regular season, then came back and beat them. We know they can make adjustments and win games.”
During its road to the state championship game, Bishop Feehan scored tournament blowouts over Plymouth North (72-29, Round of 32) and Bridgewater-Raynham (72-53, Round of 8) and tough victories over Franklin (69-61, Round of 16) and Woburn (53-47) in the Final Four.
Leading the way in the semifinal victory was sophomore guard Madelyn Steel, who scored 20 points. Senior guard Samantha Reale added 17 points and Mary Daley had nine rebounds.
Sophomore point guard Charlotte Adams-Lopez scored 25 points to lead the Shamrocks in the quarterfinals, with Reale adding 21 and Steel chipping in with 12. In the Round of 16, it was Reale (20 points, 8 rebounds), Steel (19 points) and Adams-Lopez (12 points, 9 assists) leading the way.
“Samantha Reale, who is going to Babson, is a tremendous player and skilled scorer and defender,” said Hibino. “Maddie Steel is a terrific shooter who hit 6 3’s against Woburn. We have to be aware of her. Adams-Lopez is really the engine that makes them go. She sees the floor well and has scored over 20 points a few times. Julia Webster is an inside presence and Mary Daley’s the heart and soul of the team. She always makes the hustle plays. It’s a formidable starting five.”
With so much talent on the other side, the Golden Warriors are expecting a battle on Friday.
“Feehan is a great all-around team with lots of talent and chemistry,” said Andover star Anna Foley. “It was a battle last time, and we are excited to get to face them again. We’re excited to be back in the state championship game, and know it will be an awesome atmosphere to play in!”
Added Golden Warriors guard Michaela Buckley, “Bishop Feehan is an excellent team, they’re in the state final for a reason. We’re excited to see them again and to be back at the Tsongas Center for the state championship.”
