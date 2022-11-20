BURLINGTON — Same teams. Same field. Same stakes.
Same result.
Andover High claimed its second straight Division 1 state field hockey championship with a 1-0 win over top-seeded Walpole on Saturday at Burlington High.
It is the fifth state championship for the Golden Warriors in 25 years under Maureen Noone. The others came in 2010, 2011, 2017 and 2021.
Junior forward Mia Batchelder scored the game’s only goal, early in the second quarter. The slim lead was protected the rest of the way by the iron-clad Andover defense, which allowed just a single shot to reach goalie Addie Weeden.
The win was the 22nd straight for second-seeded Andover (22-1-0), after dropping its season-opener to Division 3 juggernaut Watertown. The Golden Warriors are 43-1-1 over the past two seasons, with matching 1-0 title game wins over Walpole.
“It’s been a roller-coaster ride this season but I’m so happy for these kids. They really, really pulled it together,” said Noone. “It’s bittersweet. I don’t want to see the senior class leave. But I’m thrilled for them.”
Both coaches knew goals would be hard to come by in Saturday’s final, as stingy defense has been the calling card of both teams this season. Andover came into the game having allowed just seven goals, while Walpole (21-2-0) had allowed only six.
“We knew what kind of a team Walpole was. They’re quick and they’re aggressive. I told the players before the game there was a good chance this would be a 1-0 game,” said Noone.
And like in the 2021 final, the lone goal would come early.
Three minutes into the second quarter, senior midfielder Emma Reilly fired a shot from 20 yards that didn’t reach Walpole goalie Maddy Clark, but set the scoring play in motion.
Batchelder and sophomore Bella DiFiore crashed the net, as Reilly’s shot was blocked by a defender. Batchelder had the ball briefly but couldn’t get off a shot. DiFiore was able to get a stick on the ball but her effort was stopped by Clark. But the senior couldn’t kick the ball clear, and in the ensuing scramble, Batchelder was able to make contact and push the ball into the cage for her eighth goal of the year and a 1-0 lead.
“Yeah, I just tried to make a move around the goalie, and then Bella tried to get it in. Finally, I was able to flip it in. I think it was just a team effort,” said Batchelder.
Once her team had the lead, Noone was confident placing the game into the hands of her defense. Reilly and opposite midfielder Rose MacLean played conservatively, keeping their focus on defense. On more than one occasion, they eschewed an offensive rush, choosing instead to push the ball ahead to the forwards and stay in position to get back defensively.
“They get it. They just get it,” said Noone, of her senior leaders. “If we say today we’re not going to focus on (Reilly) scoring because they’re going to focus on stopping her, she’s good with that. I think our seniors have been phenomenal leaders for the younger kids.”
Andover’s defensive strategy paid off. Led by Lindsey Jacobs, freshman Kate Schneider and Brigid Welch, Walpole was able to press the attack at times. What they were not able to do was penetrate the arch and get quality scoring chances. The Andover defense, led by Hannah Herlihy, Rose Memmolo and Lucy MacLean challenged every pass and never let the Walpole forwards operate freely.
Walpole’s best scoring chance came off the stick of Taylor Carter, who walked in alone off a pass from Schneider. But Weeden was up to the task, making a pad save to preserve the lead.
“I think in the two state championship games, I’ve maybe made one or two saves,” said Weeden, who notched her 18th shutout of the season. “Our defense has been so good the last two years.”
Walpole enjoyed three penalty corners in the game, but was unable to turn them into scoring bids. That was largely due to the play of Rose MacLean, the Warriors’ flyer, who broke up one play before it got started and blocked a shot in her midsection on another.
