WOBURN – The two girls basketball powers in the winter of 2022-23, Andover High and Medfield High, both undefeated in the Comcast Basketball Classic final in Woburn, looked pretty much the same through the first five or so minutes of the first quarter.
Crisp ball movement. Tough defenders. Strong, nose-to-the-basket point guard play. And athletes running the floor.
Except for, well, one difference. One big difference.
Andover had 6-foot-3 Anna Foley and Medfield didn’t.
Andover won the state tourney refresher event, 55-44, never really getting a scare over the last two quarters.
Medfield’s tallest player was 5-foot-11, the same size as Andover’s second tallest player, Amelia Hanscom.
While Medfield played “pest” for most of the game it couldn’t sufficiently deal with one of the state’s top players in Foley.
At both ends.
In Saturday’s opener, Medford scored 40 points in the first half. It finally hit 40 on Monday with 2:26 remaining in the game.
While Foley didn’t an elite scoring day with 18 points, she had five assists, leading to all easy layups, including two nifty passes to co-scoring leader Amelia Hanscom (18).
“We couldn’t really figure her out,” said Medfield head coach Mark Nickerson. “You can’t leave her alone all of the time because she has good moves to the hoop. You have to double here a bit, and she makes you pay. She sees the floor well.”
Andover led 15-10 after one quarter and 25-18 at the half. Foley led with 10 and Hanscom had eight.
Then Andover’s defense, with Foley often lingering an arm’s length from the rim, took over.
Medfield couldn’t get those normal easy hoops.
“We have a great scouting report every game, so we were prepared,” said Foley. “We made things difficult and it led to some easy hoops the other way. It was a tough game. They wouldn’t go away. But we played tough today.”
Medfield’s all-state player, Kate Olenik, had 20-plus points in the first half on Saturday. She had only four points yesterday. In fact, she left the game in the final two minutes with a foot injury, needing X-rays at Woburn Hospital.
“She was our focus,” said Andover head coach Alan Hibino. “She is such a great player. She can shoot and create easy baskets. We did an outstanding job focusing on her. We all hope she is OK.”
Ella Vidoii chipped in with eight points while Arissa Dorelas had a big 3-pointer on the bench in the second half, as Medfield got it to single digits.
Hanscom was outstanding adding eight rebounds and three assists to her scoring.
Andover 55, Medfield 44
At Woburn High
Medfield (44)
Stanton 4-7-17, Blake 1-0-3, Palladino 0-3-3, Cumming 1-0-3, Baacke 3-0-7, Olenik 2-0-4, Kittredge 3-0-7, Totals 15-7-44
Andover (55)
Arissa Dorelas 1-0-3, Marissa Kobelski 0-2-2, Michaela Buckley 1-0-2, Amelia Hanscom 7-4-18, Kathleen Yates 2-0-4, Ella Vidoni 3-0-8, Anna Foley 7-4-18, Totals 20-10-55
Score by quarters:
Medfield 10-8-10-16--44
Andover 15-10-17-13--55
3-pointers -- A: Dorelas, Kobelski; M: Stanton 2, Blake, Cumming, Baacke 1, Kittredge
