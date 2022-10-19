ANDOVER — Playing a powerhouse non-league schedule certainly has its perks.
Andover High, with wars on the resume against top 10 teams like Masconomet and Acton-Boxboro, embraced the magnitude of Tuesday night’s clash of 2021 MVC champions with Methuen from the opening kick.
The previously-unbeaten Rangers took a while to get going, and the Warriors came up with the showdown’s only goal — an absolute highlight-reel corner kick in the 60th minute — giving Andover the 1-0 win.
“That was a sweet corner. It was perfect,” said Andover coach Meghan Matson of the scintillating connection from the foot of Katelyn Ambrose to the head of Arianna Schwinn-Clanton.
“We did a good job finally capitalizing on a corner. We’ve been working a lot in practice on corners, because we get a lot of them. Last game we had 10 corners and got zero goals off them, so it’s something we have to get better at.”
Practice brought perfection when the Warriors needed it most.
After a first-half in which Andover carried the play, Methuen was just starting to get its legs in the second half, but the goal upped the tenor even more for the Rangers.
That sense urgency yielded Methuen’s best chances, but the Andover defense and keeper Ainsley Napolitano stood strong.
“It was a high-pressure game, and it’s really fun to see a team like Methuen come up and totally dominate this year, so it was a really fun game,” said Matson, whose club has not allowed a goal in five straight games, since a 2-2 tie with Danvers on October 3. “Our non-league schedule definitely prepares us for nights like this and we do that to prepare ourselves for the state tournament, too. We like the high-pressure ones.”
Methuen, to its credit, fought right to the end.
In fact, twice the Rangers caused chaos in the box with Kiera Fitzpatrick doing some dynamite work on the left wing, twice crossing perilous balls into the box.
Lethal Brooke Tardugno got a clean header on one and had her foot on another, only to be denied by Napolitano in the middle of the madness.
For the Rangers, it was a learning experience with the postseason fast-approaching.
“They ran through the ball and were first to the ball. That’s where they beat us,” said Methuen coach Kayla Camara, whose crew is now 12-1. “If anything, I think this will help us into the tournament. Every time failure brings you down but then it brings you back up. I think every loss is tough. It’s the first one, but we need it. We know where we have to set the bar now. You just keep building and going up. Try to finish the season strong with Billerica and Beverly, then get ready for the state tournament.”
The Rangers’ top star was keeper Sam Pfeil, who made 11 saves including a sprawling dive for a gem that defied logic.
“She was great,” said Camara.
Matson agreed, noting, “Their goalkeeper was awesome.”
