2023 AHS Hall of Fame inductees

It has been four years since the last Hall of Fame Banquet and fifteen individuals and three team sports will be enshrined during the course of the evening program on March 25. See all their bios on Pages D4-5.

The honorees are:

Moira Cronin (2011)

Christopher Cullen (1996)

Maggie D’Innocenzo (2013)

Ian Dowe (1984)

Alyson Fazio (2012)

Sean Geary (2004)

Matt Gibson (1995)

Ed Huot (1966)

Arthur Iworsley (Coach)

Elizabeth Mancuso (2004)

Christopher McConnell (2010)

Tommy McLaughlin (2001)

EJ Perry III (1983)

Jaclyn Torres (2013)

Scott White (1973)

State Champions:

Girls’ Basketball Teams – 2003, 2010, 2011, 2012

Boys’ Outdoor T&F Team – 1984

Girls’ Swim & Dive Teams - 2006, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019

.