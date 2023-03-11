FRAMINGHAM -- This time, there would be no comeback.
Andover High girls hockey saw its best season in four years come to an end, with a 5-1 loss to Duxbury High in the Division 2 state semifinals, on Saturday night at Loring Arena.
The third-seeded Golden Warriors (17-4-2) had reached the Final Four with a come-from-behind, 3-2 overtime win over Sandwich in the quarterfinals. But Duxbury, the No. 2 seed, had no intention of being part of another storybook ending. Instead, the Dragons build a 3-1 lead after two periods and pulled away in the third.
It wasn’t the way Andover coach Meghan Keefe wanted the season to end, but she had nothing but praise for her squad and its opponents.
“I think everyone’s fighting for the same thing, another day together, and I think that brings out the best in every team that we’ve seen so far,” said Keefe. “I thought we played really well. (Duxbury) is a strong team, they’re fast and I think the puck just went their way today.”
Duxbury (23-1-2) got two goals each from McKenzie Colella and Madeleine Greenwood. The Dragons now advance to the D2 state championship game against No. 4 Canton, which upset top-seeded Archbishop Williams in the other semifinal.
Andover threw everything it had at Duxbury, but was gradually worn down by the faster, deeper Dragons.
After falling behind 1-0, the Golden Warriors drew even on an unassisted goal by star Rose MacLean with 4:53 to play in the first period. MacLean made a brilliant rush down the left side, sliced across the front of the goal crease and pushed a one-handed shot past Duxbury goalie Anna McGinty.
The goal was significant, given that it was one more goal than Andover had scored in a 2-0 loss to the Dragons on Feb. 23. On the season, Duxbury has posted 12 shutouts and allowed just 18 goals in 26 games.
MacLean’s tying goal energized Andover and the Golden Warriors pressed the attack through the end of the period. Duxbury was in the unusual position of being back on its heels, scrambling defensively. But McGinty (23 saves) came up huge, including back-to-back saves on Rose Memmolo and Bella DiFiore.
Given a chance to regroup, Duxbury took control of the game in the second period with a pair of goals by Colella. Just 2:28 into the period, the puck rolled toward Colella at the point. Rather than settle it, she one-timed it, which sent the puck knuckling toward, and past, Andover goalie Allie Batchelder (17 saves).
Two minutes later, Colella led a 3-on-2 break, kept the puck, slipped past the defenseman and beat Batchelder just under the crossbar to make it 3-1.
Any hope of an Andover comeback ended in the first minute of the third period, with a power play goal by Greenwood. Beth Yucious pushed the lead to 5-1 with a goal at 6:41, again on the power play.
A snapshot of Andover’s offensive frustrations came later in the third period. The Golden Warriors enjoyed a 5-on-3 power play for 1:45, putting five shots on McGinty but coming up empty.
“I think we gave it out all. The puck just didn’t go in the back of the net for us but we fought to the end,” said Keefe.
