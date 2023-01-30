TEWKSBURY – In the end, it took a snipe – a major, overtime roof job by Andover High’s Rose Memmolo – to separate the Warriors and HPNA after 94-plus minutes.
Memolo’s goal, just 34 seconds into overtime, gave Andover a 2-1 win in the second meeting between two of the state’s top girls hockey programs.
The previous meeting was a 1-1 overtime tie, and this one could just as easily have been headed there, too. That was until Memmolo found a loose puck and some space to lock-and-load a wicked wrister from the left-wing circle.
“I thought we were doing a great job throughout the game. We were outworking them and giving it everything,” said Andover coach Meghan Keefe. “I just told them to take a deep breath, play our game and remember it was 4 v. 4, not 5 v. 4. Put the pressure on them, play offense. They got the job done.”
Each of the team’s got money performances from their goalie from the opening faceoff.
The Warriors put extreme heat on Haverhill’s Julianna Taylor in the first period and she set the tone, standing tall in a 0-0 opening 15 minutes.
“She was awesome. She got player of the game and was mad about it because she’s so competitive. It was a tough one,” said HPNA coach Gary Kane, whose club had a late night on Saturday in a thrilling win over MVC/DCL leader Shrewsbury. “We were a little tired from the start. We tried to pretend like we weren’t. You have that emotional high of (Saturday night) playing an undefeated team (in Shrewsbury), to have to come back is tough.”
Both teams had their legs in the second, and Andover finally broke the ice late.
At the end of HPNA’s lone power play of the game, sophomore Scarlett Glass came off the bench and scooped up a long Memmolo pass at center-ice behind the defense.
She beat Taylor clean on the breakaway for the lead.
“That’s the hard part about this league. It’s so good. Andover’s such a good team that one bouncing puck can be the end. You can’t give this team opportunities. They’re too good,” Kane said.
The Hillies answered in the third, off a terrific set play. Gabriella Locke found a streaking Kaitlyn Bush up the middle of the ice and she put a laser past Andover’s Allie Batchelder to tie it at 1-1.
The Hillies came alive and stormed the Warriors end over the final six of seven minutes, and Batchelder simply would not get beat.
Bush clanged her second post of the night in one foray. Batchelder stoned both Locke and Cassy Doherty in another, keeping things through regulation.
“It’s her first year on varsity, and she’s been doing an outstanding job,” said Keefe of her goalie. “She works really hard at practice. I’m just really proud of the way she’s been playing.”
Andover improves to 10-2-2 overall and at 7-1-2, remains right there in the league race, a point behind Shrewsbury, thanks to the help it received from 10-5-1 HPNA.
“HPNA is very competitive and is a great program always. We go toe-to-toe with them,” said Keefe. “I thought we had to play our game. We knew they were going to come at us hard.”
