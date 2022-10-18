As Andover High boys basketball coach, David Fazio has chased the elusive Division 1 state title for well over three decades.
Next week, thanks to an absolute monster performance by his Golden Warrior golfers on Monday, Fazio has a shot at one on the links.
Andover shocked plenty of folks at The Meadow in Peabody, taking third in a loaded Division 1 North sectional.
How talented was this field? The North champs from Winchester combined to shoot an unheard of total of four-under par. and the Warriors, in advancing to the states, edged defending Division 1 state champ Saint John’s Prep.
BC High was second, a stroke ahead of Andover, while both Central Catholic and Haverhill tied for fifth.
Oh yeah, this was special.
“You just don’t know how tough it is to make states. I mean, 14 teams in the sectional and only three advance,” said Fazio. “And let me tell you, these teams can really play.”
And so can the Warriors.
Noah Farland, who tied for second overall, shot a one-under par round of 71 to lead the way, while Jake Morgan was at even-par 72. Jack Simms followed at 75.
“We needed the team to have a career day, and we got it,” said Fazio.
It’s only the second time in Fazio’s 10 years as the Warrior golf coach that Andover has reached the states.
Don’t doubt the Warriors in the state meet on Tuesday, either. That one is at Andover’s home course, Renaissance in Haverhill, which certainly helps.
“Nobody in the field knows that course like we do,” he said. “So, we’ve got an ace up our sleeve.”
For the Hillies, Mac Gould and Nick Samaha each carded scores of 76, while Matt Murphy shot a 77. Central got 78s from Tyler Kirby, Mac McCarthy and Will Miele.
Methuen finished in 14th.
Division 2 North was held on Tuesday at Robert T. Lynch Municipal in Brookline.
North Andover High was the lone area combatant and scored a 332, finishing tied for fifth among 13 teams to just miss out.
Scarlet Knight Cooper Mohr was the shining star, shooting a 5-over par round of 76 to qualify for states as an individual.
He will compete for the Division 2 state title on Tuesday at Maplegate Country Club.
Tyler Fay shot 84, and Dylan Lawrence was at 85 for the Knights.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.