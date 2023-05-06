While Central Catholic and North Andover girls lacrosse have been earning the headlines of late, there are two other area Merrimack Valley Conference girls squads that continue to make great progress.
Andover finished 11-7 last spring, and heading into this season didn’t have a single attacker with any varsity experience and had just one midfielder with any. Despite those losses, the Golden Warriors are 4-6 this season and were ranked No. 21 in last week’s MIAA Division 1 power rankings.
“Right now I am happy to say we are seeing production all over the field from a ton of newcomers,” said head coach Ally Stager. “With only one returning starting midfielder and no returning starting attackers, we had to make adjustments very quickly this year. The girls have done a great job of being coachable, adapting their game to this level and how to work with each other.”
The coach added that a lot of the credit goes to the team’s tri-captains, who have really been instrumental in leadership, but also patience with so many younger and first-year varsity players.
“Our captains Rose MacLean, Hannah Jordan and Brooke Cedorchuk have all been playing so strong for us that the younger girls are able to feed off of that and play to their level,” said Stager. “Our starting lineup is half underclassmen who have never played at the varsity level before. I am very proud of the progress the girls have made this year though. They have continued to grow and progress through some tough games. I’m excited to see what they can do down the home stretch of the season and into the state tournament.”
This upcoming week, Andover will host Lowell on Tuesday and then travel to face Central Catholic on Friday.
HILLIES ALSO MAKING THE CLIMB
Haverhill jumped out to an impressive 5-2 record before falling to Beverly, 11-8, in a non-league game on Thursday. Last year, Haverhill finished with an 8-10 record and already have reached more than half that total this year with wins over Methuen, Tewksbury, Triton, Lowell and Dracut, while falling to North Andover, Andover and then Beverly.
Leading the way in offensive production is Alex Bushey. The junior attack and defending MVC Division 2 Player of the Year and Eagle-Tribune All-Star reached her 100th career goal in the loss to Andover. Since then she has added 18, including five against Beverly.
“Alex is a hard worker and that has paid off,” said head coach Eric Perkins. “She is very coachable.”
Besides Bushey, Perkins pointed to Isabella Giampa and Ava Votto as strong defenders, as well as Sophia Lundgren and Mikayla Tzortzis, who have been great leaders on and off the field.
RANGERS PICK UP TWO
On Monday and Wednesday, Methuen took care of business with victories over Tewksbury (20-9) and Lowell (19-0). Brooke Carter has been a force near the net as she finished with 11 combined goals in those two games, while Kiera Fitzpatrick had a team leading six tallies in the win over the Redmen.
Also this past week, senior Jessica Le, a senior who plays attack, committed to play her next four years at Wheaton College.
KNIGHTS AND RAIDERS
Recently, Central Catholic trounced Tewksbury and Lowell by a combined score of 36-3. In both games, the scoring was spread out with six players notching two goals or more against the Redmen including Nicolette Licare, Camryn Donlan, Kierstyn Zinter, Kerri Finneran, Kiara Edmunds and Jackie Tattan. Central is now 10-1-0 on the season.
North Andover lost its first game of the season to Chelmsford last Tuesday, 12-4, and looked to get back to its winning ways with that contest with CC.
WINDHAM AMONG ELITE
Windham entered Friday with an 8-1 record, suffering its first loss of the season to Nashua South.
First-year coach Jordyn O’Boyle, who played at Haverhill (2018) and then Framingham State, really likes what she sees from her entire roster to this point of the season. Recently, junior attack Chloe Hall notched her 100th career goal, but the production has been spread out from attack to midfield to defense and to goalie.
“This is a very skilled team and we have a lot of leaders,” said O’Boyle. “Everybody can step up and play in spots when we need them to. I had seen a few of their games and watched them a bit during the winter, so I didn’t get to see everyone play so I really didn’t know how much talent was here until we actually started. Once we got going, we knew that we could hang in there and get a great record if we kept up working. and they do really work. They have fun at practice and they always put in the work that they need to put in.”
Sophomore goalie Carolanne Mitchell has been strong between the posts including making 11 saves in the loss to Nashua South. Junior defender Paige Carboni has done very well in front of her, and offensively besides Hall, senior Maria Killian has been very consistent.
“Maria is phenomenal on attack and she just runs everywhere. She just always knows what to do and where to send people, who to pass to and she always sees the entire field,” said O’Boyle. “Defense is led by Carboni. She’s a phenomenal defender. She has really stepped up for us.”
OWLS LOOKING TO REBOUND
Timberlane lost to both Windham and Hanover, but were able to rebound with a convincing 15-4 win over Kennett on Thursday.
The team’s scoring has been spread out between Maia Parker (23-7-30), Becca Silva (24-9-33), Lily Brein (19-5-24) and Lulu Trasatti (13-9-22). Silva also leads the team in groundballs with 30 and draw controls with 36.
“Becca is excelling in all areas of the field,” said head coach Helene Bird. “She is a true captain and leader, she is vocal/communicating with teammates on both sides of the ball, and is consistently making defensive plays as well as having one of the best shot percentages on the team.”
The Owls will have three road games this week with stops at Kingswood, Dover and Manchester-Memorial.
Elsewhere in NH, in Division 1, Pinkerton is 6-3 and will host Hanover on Wednesday at 5 pm and in D3 Pelham is 4-3 and will travel to Coe-Brown Northwood on Monday and Kearsarge on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.