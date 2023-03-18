ALYSON FAZIO
Class of 2012
Basketball, Lacrosse
An outstanding multi-sport athlete, Ally Fazio left an indelible mark on Andover High School athletic history.
As a four-year starter on a basketball team that won three consecutive Massachusetts Division 1 state championships, Ally was elected a captain both her junior and senior years. Scoring over 800 points, she was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star.
In lacrosse, Ally was again a four-year starter, who was elected captain her senior year. Ally notched 304 points in her high school career, scoring 66 goals during her senior year as she led her team to the MIAA North Final. She became the second leading scorer in the history of Andover High School girl’s lacrosse. As a senior Ally was named the Merrimack Valley Conference Player of the Year, the Eagle-Tribune MVP, and a Boston Herald and Boston Globe All-Scholastic.
Upon graduation, Ally received a four-year scholarship to play lacrosse at the University of Connecticut. At UConn she tallied 57 goals and was elected captain her senior year, and was named to the Big East All-Tournament Team.
ARTHUR IWORSLEY
Coach
The late Arthur Iworsley left an indelible mark on the student-athletes he coached, his fellow coaches, the school and community. Art, as he was known to friends and colleagues, or Coach I, as he was known to his student-athletes, graduated from Lawrence High School and Doane College (Crete, Neb.) before being hired as an elementary physical education teacher and coach for the Andover Public Schools in 1970.
Over the following 46 years, Art coached volleyball, indoor and outdoor track and field for over 100 athletic seasons. Even after retiring from teaching in 2011, he continued coaching right up until the day before his untimely death. Art was inducted into the Massachusetts State Track Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2003.
Art was head coach of girls indoor track and field for eight years, boys indoor track and field for five years and varsity volleyball coach for several years. Although extremely successful in these roles, he really enjoyed serving as an assistant coach where he could provide invaluable assistance to the head coach but also have a little extra time to give more attention to his student-athletes. And he was beloved by those athletes.
CHRISTOPHER CULLEN
Class of 1996
Hockey
Chris Cullen joins the Hall of Fame as one of the most prolific scorers in the history of Andover High hockey with 170 points (97 goals, 73 assists).
Chris was dominant right out of the gate, being voted the team’s Most Valuable Player all four years of high school. He was a four-year Merrimack Valley All-Conference selection, leading the league in scoring every year. Chris was named an Eagle-Tribune All-Star each year, a Boston Globe All-Scholastic and made the tournament every season and won the MVC as a senior.
Upon graduation Chris played four years at the State University of New York at Cortland, where for three years he led the team in scoring. Chris went on to play professionally, one year with the Texarkana Bandits and partial seasons for the Lakeland Loggerheads, and Kansas City Outlaws.
CHRISTOPHER McCONNELL
Class of 2010
Football, Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field, Baseball
Christopher McConnell was a rare student-athletes who earned a varsity letter in four different sports. He lettered in football, where he was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star and lettered in baseball, but it was as a track and field athlete where he really left his mark.
As an indoor track and field athlete, he was a three-time Eagle-Tribune MVP and combining both indoor and outdoor seasons he was a seven-time All-Star in the sprints. As a senior he was the New England and MIAA state outdoor track and field champion and was the area record holder in the 55 dash (6.34) and 100 dash (10.75).
After graduating, Chris went on the run track at the University of Connecticut, where in his freshmen year he was a member of the team that won the Big East championship.
ED HUOT
Class of 1966
Football, Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field
Ed Huot was a star for Andover High School in the mid 1960’s. He lettered in football in each of his three years at AHS, and was named to the Class C All-Massachusetts team in his senior year.
As a track and field student-athlete, he also lettered all three years and was a captain as a senior, leading the team to the following championships: North Shore League, Little Three, Merrimack Valley League, Andover Invitational Meet, St. John’s Prep Relays, and the Class C Indoor and Class C Outdoor state titles. He was the North Shore League shot put and discus champion in 1965, and the Merrimack Valley League shot put and discus champion in 1966.
He won the Massachusetts Class C Indoor and Outdoor shot put state championship, setting a state record in the Indoor shot put with a throw of 54-2. He also broke the Andover High School record in the discus with a throw of 149-7.5 and the shot put outdoor record of 56’-8.5. 1/2”.
E.J. Perry
Class of 1983
Football, Basketball, Track & Field
Most people today know E.J. Perry as an extremely successful multi-sport coach. However he is being inducted into the Punchard/Andover High School Athletic Hall of Fame for his achievements as a student-athlete, joining his brothers Tim and John.
E.J. attended Andover High School back when it was a three-year school (sophomore to senior year). In football he was a three-year varsity letter winner and was team MVP in his senior year. He was also a three-year varsity letter winner in basketball. As a senior he averaged an area-best 21.3 points per game in an era before the three point shot, and was team MVP.
In outdoor track and field E.J. was again a three year letter winner, winning the Class B state championship in the pole vault as a senior. He was selected as the male Athlete of the Year for his graduating class.
ELIZABETH MANCUSO
Class of 2004
Swimming
Liz Mancuso established herself as one of the greatest swimmers in Andover High School history.
Liz helped lead her teams to multiple Merrimack Valley Conference, North Sectional and Massachusetts State Championships. Liz set school and state records in winning 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle championships. She was a four-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star and four-time Boston Globe All-Scholastic. In 2003, Liz was named a YMCA All-American. Four times she was a U.S. Swimming All-American. In 2003 she was the Massachusetts High School Swimmer of the Year.
Upon graduation Liz attended Dartmouth College where she set multiple individual and relay school swim records. Her senior year she was recipient of the Kenneth Archibald Prize, the highest honor for a Dartmouth athlete. She is a member of the Dartmouth College Athletic Hall of Fame. Liz continues to compete in Master’s Swimming and has earned 105 individual and 43 national top times in her age group.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
2003, 2010, 2011, 2012
Hall of Fame Coach Jim Tildsley’s run of Massachusetts State Championships provided thrills to the entire Andover community.
Andover High School’s first state title was won on March 15, 2003 at the Worcester Centrum (now the DCU Center). Playing past state champion Minnechaug Regional, Hall of Famer Jenny Muller’s 24 points and Samantha Hughes game winning shot and free throw with 0.9 seconds left in the game clinched the victory, 48-47.
In the state title game in 2010 Andover downed East Longmeadow High School 73-37. Natalie Gomez-Martinez scored 25 points and Hall of Famers Nicole Boudreau and Ally Fazio combined for 11 three pointers.
In 2011, Andover beat Amherst 61-51. Nicole Boudreau scored 18 points and led the team with 10 rebounds. The game was tied 47-47 in the fourth quarter, before a 14-4 run sealed the title. Natalie Gomez-Martinez was a stabilizing force scoring 10 points and grabbing six steals. Devon Caveney added 14 points and Jackie Alois chipped in with 12.
In 2012, Andover to pull out a 65-45 victory over Holyoke. Nicole Boudreau had 31 points for the Golden Warriors who were 27-0 winning their third consecutive championship. At the end of the first half Holyoke led 27-25 but it was in the third quarter that Andover High outscored Holyoke 16-3. The decisive blow came when at the end of the quarter Ally Fazio stole an outlet pass and buried a three just before the buzzer.
IAN DOWE
Class of 1984
Football, Indoor & Outdoor Track & Field
Ian Dowe was an extraordinary all-around athlete. In football, he was a two-year varsity letter winner who was named All-Merrimack Valley Conference first team his senior year, when he led the conference in sacks and was named an Eagle-Tribune All-Star.
In indoor track and field, Ian was again a two-year varsity letter winner. He was selected co-captain his senior year and was the Merrimack Valley Conference shot put champion. Also, an Eagle-Tribune All-Star he set the Andover High School shot put record (55-11.25). His team won the MIAA Class B Championship.
It was in outdoor track that Ian a three-year varsity letter winner truly shone. An Eagle-Tribune All-Star, he helped lead Andover High to the MIAA Class B Championship his junior year. His senior year Ian was the Merrimack Valley Conference and MIAA Class B champion in the 100-yard dash, the shot put, and the 4X100 yard relay that also won at All-States and tied the school record Ian set the individual school record in the 100-meter run (10.7 seconds).
After graduation Ian accepted a football scholarship to the College of the Holy Cross. There he was a member of the first 11-0 and nationally ranked #1 team at Holy Cross.
JACLYN TORRES
Class of 2013
Field Hockey, Indoor Track & Field, Lacrosse
Jaclyn Torres was a fiercely competitive multi-sport varsity athlete.
In field hockey, Jaclyn was a four-time letter winner, amassing 88 career points, captaining the team her senior year. She was a three-time Merrimack Valley All-Conference selection, three-time Eagle Tribune All-Star (MVP as a senior), and three-time Boston Globe and Boston Herald All-Scholastic. Andover was 60-3-5 her final three seasons.
In track and field, Jaclyn helped her team to a MIAA Division 1 state runner-up finish. She was named an Eagle-Tribune All-Star and a Boston Globe All-Scholastic. Jaclyn was a member of the 2011 4X400 relay team that set an Andover High School record. In lacrosse, Jaclyn was again a four-time letter winner who helped her team to the MIAA Division 1 North finals. She was twice to the Merrimack Valley All-Conference Team.
After graduation Jaclyn attended Brown University where she was a four-year member of Brown’s field hockey team. A highlight was scoring a double overtime goal in 2014 to beat Harvard 4-3. Her senior year Jaclyn was the team leading scorer and All-Ivy Honorable Mention.
MAGGIE D’INNOCENZO
Class of 2014
Swimming
In the highly-decorated Andover High School swim and dive program, Maggie D’Innocenzo stands out for both her leadership and successes.
Maggie was a four-time varsity letter winner, a four-time Boston Globe All-Scholastic, and a two-time Boston Globe Swimmer of the Year. Maggie was a member of the 2011 NCAA Junior National Team. She qualified for the state championship meet in every event including diving, won fourteen individual state championships, was a twelve-time high school All-American, and received the 2013 Golden Warrior Award.
In her assault on the record books Maggie set Massachusetts records in the 200-yard individual medley, 500-yard freestyle, 400-yard freestyle relay, and 200-yard individual medley relay. She holds five Andover High School records.
Upon graduation Maggie swam collegiately at the University of Southern California and the University of Texas. In Big-12 Championship meets she had a significant impact placing in the 400-yard individual medley and the 200-yard butterfly stroke. She was named captain of the 2016-2017 University of Texas Women’s swim team.
MATT GIBSON
Class of 1995
Basketball and Volleyball
Matt Gibson emerged in his senior year as one of the most improved and best basketball players in eastern Massachusetts. Matt was a three-year varsity starter for Dave Fazio’s basketball teams. But he was nearly unstoppable in his senior season, averaging 21.3 points and 10.4 rebounds per game, and was elected as the MVC Most Valuable Player. He was also chosen as Greater Lawrence Christmas Tournament and Eagle-Tribune Player of the Year and a Boston Globe All-Scholastic.
Matt also worked hard on the volleyball court, putting his 6-foot-5 height to good use, dominating at the net, hitting and blocking his way to Merrimack Valley Conference All-Conference and Eagle Tribune All-Star in his senior year.
After graduating from Andover High School Matt accepted a basketball scholarship to Merrimack College where he had an outstanding career, scoring more than 1,300 points.
BOYS’ TRACK & FIELD TEAM
1984
The boy’s Track & Field Team of 1984 guided by Hall of Fame coach Dick Collins and his assistants, Hall of Famers Dick Bourdelais and Art Iworsley, along with Glenn Alsup and Gerry Grasso dominated like no other. The team was undefeated in Merrimack Valley Conference meets, then won the North title, the Massachusetts Class B championship, the All-State Meet title, and finally the New England championship.
Team captains, Hall of Famers Peter Comeau and Ian Dowe plus Larry Cuddy and Rick Dow, provided leadership by their example and winning ways. Breaking records and setting new standards became the norm.
Comeau’s 300-meter intermediate hurdles (38.6 seconds), 330-yard low hurdles (38.0 seconds), and 300-meter hurdles (37.8 seconds) set a new yardstick. Ian Dowe ran 10.7 seconds in the 100 meter dash and threw 51-1 in the shot-put. Zack Apgar’s 22-10 long jump, Larry Cuddy’s 400-meter run, Keith Driscoll’s hurdles, and Rick Dow’s 2-mile (9:21) contributed to the team success. The 400-meter relay (43.0 seconds) run by Comeau, Dow, Casanave and Apgar was spectacular.
SCOTT WHITE
Class of 1973
Basketball
Scott White epitomized the effect that one powerful and talented player can have on the results of a game.
Scott was a three-year letter winner in basketball who led Andover to a 43-1 record in the Merrimack Valley Conference in his three years. He was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star, Merrimack Valley Conference All-Star and Boston Globe and Herald All-Scholastic in both 1972 and 1973. In 1972 Scott was an Andover Holiday Tournament All-Star. That same year he led the Merrimack Valley Conference in scoring. In 1973 he was chosen as the Andover High School Co-Most Valuable Player.
Upon graduation Scott accepted a scholarship to play at the University of Rhode Island.
SEAN GEARY
Class of 2004
Swimming
Sean Geary was a varsity letter winner all four years at Andover High, and was elected captain his senior year. He set Merrimack Valley Conference records in the 200-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle. Sean was named three times as a Merrimack Valley All-Conference selection and in 2004 was chosen as the conference’s Most Valuable Player. In competition he was a three-time Massachusetts state champion in the 500-yard freestyle and was a High School All-American in the event. He was a three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star (MVP as a senior) and three-time Boston Herald and Boston Globe All-Scholastic.
Upon graduation Sean accepted a scholarship from Clemson University where he was a four-year competitor. At Clemson, Sean achieved top-ten times in 500-yard, 1000-yard, and 1650-yard freestyle events. He was selected four-times to the All-Atlantic Coast Conference Academic Team.
GIRLS’ SWIM & DIVE
2006, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019
This juggernaut was coached for 18 championships by 2019 National Coach of the Year, Marilyn Fitzgerald, who is the only Massachusetts coach to ever receive this honor from the National High School Coaches Association.
In 2019 co-coaches Patty Barrett and Becky Pierce continued the state championship winning tradition. These teams, led by All-American Swimmers Caitlin Doherty, Candace Peak, Kristi Korsberg, Monica Patterson, Alexa Korsberg, Ashlee Korsberg, Emma Cammann, Maggie D’Innocenzo, Rachel Moore, and All-American Divers Katie O’Connell and Deborah Daly simply dominated the pool. The girls striving to reach their fullest potential reached unparalleled success in each of their magical state championship seasons.
TOM MCLAUGHLIN
Class of 2001
Basketball
Tom McLaughlin was one of the most dominant basketball players in Merrimack Valley Conference history.
Tom was selected as Merrimack Valley All-Conference three times and was named the Most Valuable Player in his junior year. Three times he was selected to the Greater Lawrence Christmas All-Tournament Team. At the time Tom set the scoring record for the tournament which was later broken by Andover Hall of Famer Chris Vetrano.
He was a three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star and Most Valuable Player, a Boston Globe All-Scholastic, Boston Globe Super Teamer and named to the Boston Herald Dream Team. Despite missing his senior year due to injury, he graduated as the Andover High all-time leading scorer with 1,564 points in just three years. Tom was a participant in the Nike All-American Basketball Camp and in 2013 was inducted into the New England Basketball Hall of Fame.
Upon graduation from Andover High School Tom played basketball at Princeton University.
