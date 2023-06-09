They have already established themselves as three of the high-flying best in Massachusetts with dominant springs.
Now, Andover High pole vaulters Ryan Swenson, last week’s Meet of Champions winner, Division 1 champion Lily Brown and perennial top placer Gabby Bresnick will take on the best that New England has to offer at the 76th Annual New England Track and Field Championship on Saturday (10 a.m.) at Cameron Stadium in Bangor, Maine.
“We’re super excited to have the opportunity to compete at New England’s this weekend,” said Bresnick. “Meet of Champions was tough competition, so to be able to be one of the few from our state to be able to compete at New Englands, I want to represent Massachusetts well.”
Swenson enters the weekend as the No. 3 seed in the pole vault (PR 14-6). That after a breakout spring that’s seen the senior win titles at Meet of Champions (14-0), Division 1s (14-0), MVCs (14-0), Andover Boosters (12-6) and MSTCA Division 1 Relays (11-11.75).
“I’m very excited,” said Swenson. “I’m trying out a new approach distance from seven steps, so hopefully I can grab a few PRs. The drive’s gonna be long, but it looks like I’m heading up the night before, so I should be pretty well rested. Right now, my goal is to bring home a medal by placing top six, but we’ll see how I feel on the day and maybe I can bring those expectations up a little bit.”
The Golden Warrior female duo — both juniors — are among 10 athletes tied for the No. 5 seed. So far this spring, Brown has won titles at Division 1s (10-6) and MVCs (11-0), was second at Andover Boosters (10-6) and the Haverhill Ottaviani Invitational (10-0) and was seventh at Meet of Champions (10-0). Bresnick’s added third-place finishes at Division 1s (10-0), MVCs (10-6), Andover Boosters (10-0) and the Ottaviani Invitational (9-6).
“I’m very excited for New Englands!” said Brown. “Last year, I just missed the chance to go, so I’m beyond thrilled to have gotten the opportunity this year. My goal is to hopefully clear 11-3. It may be a bit of a stretch considering my PR is only 11-0. At the end of the day I am just going to do the best that I can do and be proud of myself for making it this far.”
IN LOVE WITH POLE VAULTING
Each Andover star fell in love with the pole vault at a different rate.
“I started pole vaulting about halfway through my sophomore spring track season,” said Swenson, who was sixth at Division 1s as a junior. “ I had wanted to try it, but just didn’t go for it for the first half of the season. Then, once I tried it, I fell in love. I finished that season with a PR of 8-6, then kept going that summer improving my PR to 11-2.
“The danger was never really a problem for me. I’ve always had a knack for slightly risky activities, having done my fair share of rock climbing in the past, as well as learning how to do all kinds of flips in middle school.”
For both Brown and Bresnick, it began with gymnastics.
“Over April break (of freshman year) was my first time trying it out,” said Brown. “I had done gymnastics for about 10 years, so it was a relatively natural transition over to pole vault. Gymnasts are generally known for being successful pole vaulters, so I was immediately drawn to it my freshman year. Being a gymnast for so long, the fear of pole vaulting was never a major issue for me. I don’t recall ever feeling dangerously unsafe while vaulting.”
Added Bresnick, the 2023 Eagle-Tribune gymnastics MVP: “Once the coaches heard I was a gymnast, they immediately pulled me over and I haven’t looked back. Being a gymnast helps a lot, moving my body into awkward positions to get into a specific form, and I also have good air awareness. Pole vaulting from the start though was very humbling, as I was barely able to make it a few feet off the ground. After several weeks it finally clicked and ever since then I have been continuing to improve my form and reach higher heights.”
All three now hope to make their mark at New Englands.
“This spring has been beyond exciting for me,” said Brown. “I wouldn’t have believed someone at the start of the season if they told me I would be breaking the school record and competing at New Englands. I had always hoped for this, but I never imagined it could be a reality so soon. This is a feeling I never thought I would reach this year.”
RANGER JIMENEZ READY TO CONTEND
After a dominant run through Massachusetts competition, Methuen High star Darwin Jimenez is ready to contend at New Englands.
Jimenez is the No. 3 seed in the 100-meter dash, after winning at Meet of Champions (10.66), Division 1s (10.61), MVCs (11.00) and Andover Boosters (11.00).
“I just want to keep the momentum going from Meet of Champions,” said Jimenez. “I’ve made noise in Massachusetts, now it’s time to make some noise throughout New England!”
Other top Massachusetts performers — including North Andover distance star Ryan Connolly, Andover sprinter Neil Chowdhury and Central Catholic high jumper Macy Daigle — aren’t participating at New Englands.
PINKERTON DUO FAVORITES
Pinkerton’s dynamic duo of Briana Danis and Jordan Wheaton are among the favorite to take home New England titles.
Danis is the No. 1 seed in the discus (138-11), after taking fourth at New Englands last year. She’s also the No. 18 seed in the shot put (35-1.5).
“I’m really hoping to make an improvement over last year’s competition,” said Danis. “I didn’t do well last year, so I’d like to at least beat those marks. and I have an additional goal — to win. As it’s my last meet competing for Pinkerton, I would like to go out with a bang.”
Wheaton is the No. 3 seed in the 100 hurdles (14.46), after taking eighth last spring. She’s also a member of the 4x100 relay --with Eva Roberts, Nora Brayall and Hannah Sippel — that’s seeded third (48.92).
“I’m hoping to PR this weekend,” she said. “It’s been a little bit, and I would like to end my season with a new time.”
