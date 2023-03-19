Six championships in two decades. Sound familiar to anyone?
OK, so it took the New England Patriots one less season than it did the Andover High School girls basketball team to match the feat.
As the Warriors stormed the Tsongas Center court Friday night, holding off Bishop Feehan High School, 55-51, for the Division 1 state title, it hardly mattered.
All was right with the world. Undefeated (26-0) Andover High stood atop the Massachusetts hoop world for the sixth time since 2003.
This group of five seniors got to celebrate their title win on the court – as freshmen, they were named “co-state champs” when the pandemic prematurely ended the 2020 season right before the title game. Andover showed amazing resilience, especially considering the fact it lost in the finals just one year ago.
“We ask our girls to draw on the inspiration and success of everyone that came before us,” said Andover coach Alan Hibino.
That tradition certainly made a difference on the court as Warrior standouts Anna Foley (20 points) and Amelia Hanscom (18) rightfully took their spots among Andover’s hoop legends.
“Anna is on that short list, for sure. The combination of her skill and IQ, vision, strength and athleticism, just not letting anything stand in the way of our success, is amazing,” Hibino said. “Friday night, she validated her whole career. It was legacy defining. And Amelia was incredible. She talked about it the other day. She has played on the last day of every basketball season since fifth grade.
“They wanted to go out on top. Their four-year run is as successful as anybody’s. Add them to the list of the greats.”
On Friday night in Lowell, the Andover stands were a mob scene, its student section cloaked in red, white and blue on St. Patrick’s Day – a statement since they were playing against the Shamrocks – and Andover folks of all ages filling the Warriors’ side.
That’s no coincidence, something Hibino noticed back in his school days at AHS.
“I think it’s a credit to just the program, starting with coach (Jim) Tildsley when I was in high school with the Muller twins – Charlotte and Sarah – 25 years ago,” said Hibino, a 1998 grad. “It felt like everybody in town was there. You get all those elementary and middle school kids seeing how much fun our kids are having out there. Everyone sees that. They want to be there, and that’s how the next groups are built.”
The Andover High hoop legacy lives on.
Hibino first met Foley when he coached her at age 6 during the famed “Hooptown” summer camp in town. There is no letup in sight.
“We just get to continue on this great tradition of Andover High girls basketball,” Hibino said. “It’s amazing to be a part of. Like we tell the girls: Your playing career may only be four years long but when you play here, you become a Golden Warrior for life.”
