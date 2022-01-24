MIDDLETON -- It's difficult -- borderline futile -- for many opponents to simulate what they'll be facing when going up against the elite speed, oodles of talent, and bottomless depth that the St. John's Prep hockey team brings to the ice every game.
Sometimes, you just have to experience it to understand it.
The host Eagles rolled to their ninth straight win and 10th in 11 games this winter by icing Andover High, 5-0, Monday afternoon at the Essex Sports Center. They did so without much heavy lifting, jumping out to a 3-goal lead for the second straight game and cruising to victory.
"We knew coming in we'd have to play a perfect game to beat them," Andover head coach Kevin Drew said afterwards.
"Our guys knew coming in they were No. 1 in the state and what we were up against. But that first period caught us off guard," Drew added. "Our guys hadn't experienced that kind of speed before. We settled down over the last two periods, but that's a good, good high school hockey team."
Senior Peyton Palladino made 11 saves in two periods of work for St. John's -- including a couple of in-tight denials in the opening frame -- to run his record to a perfect 8-0. Freshman Luke Quinn completed the shutout with 15 minutes of work, stopping six shots.
Captain Pierce Blaeser sparked St. John's offensively with a pair of goals, including a beautiful shorthanded tally that made it 3-0 less than eight minutes into the first period. Ben McGilvray and Will Van Sicklin also tallied in the first period, while captain Tommy Sarni rifled home an off-wing goal in the second.
"The kids took the suspense out of the game early," said Hanson, whose team had a 36-17 shots on goal advantage.
"Andover wasn't used to seeing that team speed, which gave us an advantage. But they didn't quit; they adjusted and got better as the game went on. A game like this when it got to 3-0 could've gone one of two ways: fight and make it a game, or hang their heads. Full credit to Andover for fighting the entire way."
Andover (now 5-6) got strong performances from backup goaltender Charlie Rainville, who stopped 15 of 16 shots after replacing Quill. Freshman defenseman Colin Rowe and senior forward Aidan Magner also had strong outings.
"We don't see this kind of skill in our league, so hopefully we can build off of this," said Drew. "We've got nine games left to get better before the state tournament, and playing a team like St. John's can only help us."
St. John's Prep 5, Andover 0
at Essex Sports Center, Middleton
Andover;0;0;0;0
St. John's Prep;3;1;1;5
First period: SJP, Ben McGilvray (Jimmy Ayers), 3:35; SJP, Will Van Sicklin (un), 4:07; SJP, Pierce Blaeser (un), shg, 7:05.
Second period: SJP, Tommy Sarni (Theo Vetere, Cole Blaser), 6:59.
Third period: SJP, P. Blaeser (C. Blaeser, Nick Brandano), 14:42.
Saves: A, J.J. Quill 16, Charlie Rainville 15; SJP, Peyton Palladino 16.
Records: SJP 9-1; A, 5-6.
*
Contact Phil Stacey @PhilStacey_SN
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.