When Andover girls lacrosse coach Ally Stager needs a job done, she knows who to call.
Whether it’s scoring goals, distributing, take draws or defending — she can always count on Jacklyn Brussard.
“Seeing Jacklyn progress from a young, shy player who barely wanted to touch the ball to a player who has such a presence for us on the field is amazing,” said Stager. “She checks boxes everywhere for us. She’s our Swiss army knife. She does whatever the team needs her to do. You can feel the difference when she’s not on the field.”
Fortunately for Andover, the senior midfielder/utility player rarely leaves the field. She’s been a key reason the Golden Warriors (6-4) have won four of their last five games.
“Going into my senior season, there are very high expectations and high levels of excitement,” said Brussard. “For us seniors, this is our first completely ‘normal’ season since freshman year (due to COVID-19) and we were ecstatic. With this season being the culmination of my high school career, I wanted to finish stronger than ever.”
Brussard has tallied eight goals this season, including four in a win over Tewksbury and a key late goal in a win over Woburn.
“Personally, I can feel if a shot is going in or not as soon as it is leaving my stick,” said Brussard. “And those times when I know it’s going in are the best feelings you can have. I wouldn’t say I’m a main goal scorer on the team, but I try to make the most of every time I get the ball. Scoring an important or game-changing goal is a rush.
“Whenever coach Ally asks, I’m always ready and willing to do whatever will put the team in the best position for success. I take pride in being able to do whatever is needed most from me. When coach asks anything, I am always ready to switch gears. I’ve been taking draws, and that’s a new aspect of my game.”
Playing lacrosse for the Golden Warriors was a childhood dream for Brussard, following in the footsteps of her sister, 2017 Andover High graduate Cassandra Brussard. Their sister Jesselle is a freshman for the Golden Warriors.
“I remember growing up and going to almost all of my sister’s lacrosse games and feeling so excited for when it would be my turn,” said Jacklyn. “We were always in the backyard playing lacrosse. To this day she still helps me, giving me pointers about my play.”
Jacklyn made the Andover varsity team as a freshman, and would be a four-year varsity contributor had her sophomore season not been canceled, and her junior season reduced, due to COVID-19. Now, she hopes to make the most of her final high school campaign.
“We knew right off the bat we were going to have a blast and we also knew how to push each other to make everyone better,” she said.
“We all want this season to last as long as possible, especially for us seniors. We’ll do anything to make that a reality,”
Her contributions are certainly appreciated by her teammates and coaches.
“Jack is a resilient player, both on and off the field,” said lacrosse assistant coach Meg Reddy. “She is taking more draws this year for us, which is a critical part of the game, helping gain possession and giving Andover more opportunities. She is an ultimate teammate, someone that you can always count on.”
The week’s boys standouts
North Andover (10-1) has climbed to No. 6 in the MIAA’s Division 1 boys lacrosse power rankings, and No. 11 in the Boston Herald’s Eastern Mass. rankings.
The Scarlet Knights won a pair of games last week, by a combined 36-18 margin. They were led by Jack Ferullo (11 goals) and Ollie Litster (8 goals). and coach Steve Zella said his team could have played even better!
Pinkerton has remained hot since its slow start, winning twice last week, making it five straight wins against New Hampshire competition. Ryan Lynch (9 goals) and Riley Spellman (7 goals) led the Astros in the two wins.
Methuen has won two of its last three, with Will McKinnon scoring 10 goals in the three contests. Joey Casarano scored nine goals combined in the two Ranger wins.
Whittier improved to 8-3 with a win over Nashoba Tech. Central Catholic, Finn Croston scored seven goals in a win over Tewksbury. No other scores were reported. Andover and Salem still haven’t reported a game.
The week’s girls stars
Central Catholic (10-0-1) has risen to No. 3 in the MIAA’s Division 1 girls lacrosse power rankings, and No. 4 in the overall power ranking.
The Raiders won twice last week, by a combined score of 35-8. Nicolette Licare (8 goals), Grace Lyndon (6 goals) and Kerri Finneran (5 goals) led a very diverse offense.
Andover’s Tess Gobiel has continued to surge with seven goals in an 11-10 win over Chelmsford on Friday, giving her 44 in 10 games.
Haverhill was 2-0 last week, led by Alex Bushey (8 goals), Sophia Riley (7 goals) and Katrina Savvas (6 goals). The Hillies have won 4 of 5.
Pinkerton won 2 of 3 last week, led by Alison Lamphere (8 goals), Hannah Lisauskas (5 goals) and a wide variety of other scorers.
Timberlane as won three straight, led by Kendall Morrill (9 goals), Rebecca Silva (7 goals) and Maia Parker (5 goals).
