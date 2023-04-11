LAWRENCE — The Andover boys lacrosse team already looked impressive to start of the year, beating Chelmsford and Tewksbury by using its offensive talents.
The recipe for success was the same story on a breezy Tuesday night here on Hampshire Street: score goals and dominate in every phase of the game.
The Warriors started the game off with a flurry of goals to take a 5-0 lead, and breezed to a 20-8 win over host Central Catholic.
“We’ve been harping on sharing the ball, and they did that tonight,” said Andover head coach Bryan Brazill. “Defensively, we struggled early. Central Catholic has some good players on that team. Easton Morse is a tough cover, Mikey Ryan is speedy, and they had a lot of good backdoor looks.”
Army commit JP Guinee continued his hot start to the year for Andover, scoring four goals, all coming in the first half. Guinee led his squad to a 13-6 lead at the break.
“JP turned it on tonight, and that’s exactly what we expect from him day in and day out,” said Brazill, who played and coached at Merrimack College. “Offensively, our guys were as good as I’ve seen so far, and it all started with JP tonight.”
Junior Matt Johnson also scored four goals for the Golden Warriors, and senior Ryan Magner had three goals, along with three assists.
A tight-knit group with plenty of confidence that has gone a long way in the beginning of the season.
“Heading into this season, we had some people skeptical about how we would play, and we worked hard from Day 1,” said Guinee, a junior who played at The Holderness School before transferring to Andover. “Coach Brazill has had us working to our best abilities each and every day, and although we have a lot to improve on, that was a great win, and we will celebrate tonight.”
Despite Central Catholic’s 1-3 start to the season, senior captain Easton Morse has been impressive, scoring a hat trick in the losses to North Andover last week, and Andover on Tuesday night.
On Friday night, Andover will travel to rival North Andover, in what should be a thrilling early season matchup between two undefeated teams in the MVC. Coach Brazill expects a hard-fought battle.
“To simply put it, we are going to have to play great lacrosse versus North Andover,” said Brazill. “They are talented at all positions, and the mid-80 degree temperatures will definitely play a role as well. North Andover is a quality opponent, and we are looking forward to the Battle of the Borders on Friday.”
Andover 20,
Central Catholic 8Andover: 7-6-3-4 – 20
Central: 2-4-1-1 – 8
Goals: Andover – JP Guinee 4, Matt Johnson 4, Ryan Magner 3, Jack Cooper 3, Ethan Ruvido 2, Mac Gobiel 1, Drew Lachapelle 1, Kiernan Florio 1, Nate Waldinger 1; CC — Easton Morse 3, Luke Faletra 2, Conor Shanahan 1, Sean Gray 1, Ethan Mitchell 1.
Assists: Andover – JP Guinee 3, Matt Johnson 3, Ethan Ruvido 3, Ryan Magner 3, Kiernan Florio 2; CC – Mikey Ryan 3, Luke Faletra 2, Easton Morse 1, Ethan Mitchell 1, Sean Gray 1.
Saves: Andover – Finn Beams 10; CC – Jake Lydon 9
