BEVERLY – The Andover Legion Post 8 club made the trek down to Beverly, hungry for an upset and even hungrier to extend their run in the State Tournament.
Fresh off Monday’s District 8 opening-round win over Newburyport, Post 8 ran into a pitching buzzsaw, Beverly-Salem’s Riley Fenerty, and fell, 6-0, in the semis.
“They have really good pitching and a very good veteran team,” said Post 8 coach Joe Iarrobino.
“Obviously, it’s disappointing. Their kid was tough, and they made good plays in the field, too. We hit the ball. Sometimes, you just have to have a little bit of luck, too.”
Fenerty held Andover to just two hits, singles by Brady Carlson and Drew Pulsifer, and didn’t walk a batter, striking out seven in the win.
Chase Lembo took the loss for Andover, pitching into the fifth inning before Pulsifer finished up with the final four outs.
“Chase gutted it out. He’s a great competitor. He’s been hurt and he keeps coming back. He’s just now, feeling pretty good,” said Iarrobino.
“I thought Chase did a good job, just one bad pitch, and that kid couldn’t have hit it any better.”
The one mistake was a belt-high fastball that Sam Armbruster turned around and sent way over the center-field fence for a three-run homer in the Beverly fifth that took away the drama that had been building at 2-0 through four frames.
In the sometimes-complicated world of Legion baseball, Andover now goes back to the regular season with a handful of games to play, beginning with Thursday’s date against Marblehead-Swampscott.
“We’ll keep going, at least till the end of July, we will see what happens then,” said Iarrobino. “It’s a great bunch a kids who love the game, so we’ll look to finish out the season strong.”
