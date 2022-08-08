The Andover Legion team has sizzled in the heat over the first two days of the Commissioner’s Cup State Tournament.
Andover knocked off Dartmouth, 9-3, on Saturday and Natick, 13-7, on Sunday, to advance in the winners bracket. On Tuesday night at 7, Andover will face the winner between Belchertown and the hosts, Hudson.
Louis Cespedes earned the win for Andover in the opener, giving up only one run on four hits with five strikeouts and three walks over 5.2 innings. Griffin Bucci finished up in relief..
Evan Brenner, Anthony Teberio and Brian Gibson each had two hits. Teberio had three RBIs,including a big bases-loaded, two-run single in the fifth to put the game away. Gibson drove in a pair.
Joe Bucci had a single and a walk, and was outstanding behind the plate. PJ Reming and John Bessette were also excellent in the field.
Against Natick, Chris Jaillet pitched into the sixth for the win, striking out five.
Terry Morrissey had three hits and three RBIs. Joe Bucci was two for two with two RBIs and beat the heat with amazing defense behind the plate.
Griffin Bucci and Brenner had had RBI triples, and Reming pitched in an RBI double.
