Andover Legion improved to 8-1, holding off Beverly, the second-place team in District 8, 7-3.
Louis Cespedes earned the win, moving to 5-0 on the summer. Griffin Bucci and Evan Brenner also pitched well in the win.
Joe Bucci singled and doubled to drive in four runs. Jackson Brown had two hits, scored twice and drove in one. Anthony Tiberio drove in two runs and scored one, reaching base three times with two walks and a single.
Andover draws a bye in the playoffs and will host a district semifinal on Sunday at 4:30.
