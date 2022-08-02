Louis Cespedes threw five innings of no-hit baseball, and Terry Morrissey completed the no-hitter as Andover beat Peabody 11-0 in the first round of the Commissioners Cup Legion Playoffs.
Cespedes was in command from the start, throwing only 58 pitches, with six strikeouts and two walks. Terry Morrissey threw one inning of perfect relief. The game ended after six innings.
Offensively for Andover, Evan Brenner, Anthony Teberio,and Joe Bucci each had bases-loaded doubles to pace the nine-hit attack. Chris Jaillet was on base three times with two walks, and an RBI single.
Shortstop John Bessette and left fielder Andrew Debenedictis were outstanding in the field, with Bessette making a spectacular play going to his left, fielding a hard ground ball and throwing the runner.
Andover returns to action on Wednesday, at home vs. Newburyport at 5 p.m.
