LYNN — Pitching, defense and timely hitting has been the recipe for success used by the Andover Major Division All-Stars throughout their successful postseason run.
The winning recipe was used again Wednesday night, but this time by an Andover opponent.
Ryan Skerry and CJ York combined on a five-hitter, leading Peabody West to a 6-0 win over Andover, in the opening round of round-robin play at the Massachusetts Section 4 Tournament at Reinfuss Field.
Skerry worked the first four innings, allowing four hits and striking out four. He also singled and scored a pair of runs to lead the Peabody offense.
Andover will now need wins over Gloucester (Thursday, 5:30 p.m.) and Reading (Friday, 5:30 p.m.) to advance to the Section 4 Championship game on Saturday (2:30 p.m.)
Andover’s defense, which had been stellar in the team’s District 14 title win over North Reading, committed three errors Wednesday, resulting in a pair of unearned runs.
The offense, which was so clutch in the District 14 Tournament, stranded seven runners against Peabody West. They were stymied, in part, by some brilliant defensive play by the Peabody outfield.
Andover’s Max Wilson was robbed of extra bases in the fourth inning by an over-the-shoulder catch by Peabody right fielder Ricky Williams. In the sixth, it was Brayden Beals with a running catch in deep left to deny extra bases to Theo Del Greco.
“(Peabody West) looked a lot like us. That’s what we’ve been doing the whole tournament, playing solid,” said Andover coach Greg Del Greco. “We had some mishaps in the field but we still got strong pitching, which is great.”
Twins Theo Del Greco and Marco Del Greco and Evan Starr split pitching duties for Andover. They kept their team close, before Peabody West scored three runs in the top of the sixth.
Peabody West drew first blood in the top of the first. Andrew Wenzel stroked a two-out single to left, moved to third on a single by Landon Lohnes and scored on a wild pitch.
Trailing 1-0, it looked like Andover’s bats had come alive in the home half of the third. Owen Goldstein led off by beating out an infield single. and when No. 9 hitter Ben Mititka and leadoff hitter Griffin Murray followed with singles of their own, Andover had the bases loaded and nobody out.
But as quickly as the rally started, it fizzled. After two outs, Theo Del Greco hit a scalding shot that seemed destined for left field. But PW third baseman Jacob Sylvester snagged the hot shot and stepped on third for the force to end the inning.
“And that’s what we’ve been doing. The bottom of the order has been getting things going and the top of the order has come through,” said Greg Del Greco. “Tonight, the top of the order didn’t get it done.”
Peabody West extended its lead in the fourth, plating a pair of runs without benefit of a hit. Two walks and a pair of errors pushed Peabody’s lead to 3-0.
Ty Lomasney — son of Former Red Sox farmhand Steve Lomasney, ripped a two-run single to center, highlighting Peabody West’s three-run rally in the sixth.
“Our kids know what they have to do,” said Greg Del Greco. “We’ll come back and get wins over Gloucester and Reading.”
Peabody West 6, Andover 0
Section 4 Round-Robin Opener
Peabody West (1-0): 100 203 — 6
Andover (0-1): 000 000 — 0
ANDOVER (0) — Griffin Murray 3-0-1, Jed Sanchez 3-0-1, Gideon Barnes 3-0-0, Theo Del Greco 3-0-1, Dan Dunn 2-0-0, Nate Calderwood 1-0-0, Max Wilson 3-0-1, Aiden Deluca 1-0-0, Marco Del Greco 2-0-0, Owen Goldstein 1-1-0, Will Murphy 1-0-0, Ben Mititka 1-0-1, Evan Starr 0-0-0. Totals 24-0-6
PEABODY WEST (6) — Ty Lomasney 4-0-1, Ricky Williams 4-0-0, Andrew Wenzel 3-1-1, Landon Lohnes 4-0-1, Jacob Sylvester 1-0-0, CJ York 2-0-0, Tyler McMahon 1-1-0, Ryan Skerry 3-2-1, Patrick Woods 1-1-1, Ben Ouellette 1-0-0, Brayden Beals 2-1-0. Totals 26-6-5
RBIs: Lomasney 2
