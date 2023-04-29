Andover's Ryan Swenson and Tyler Drummey tied for first in the boys pole vault -- each with an 11-11.75 -- and Golden Warrior Ashley Sheldon won the triple jump (36-0) to lead competitors at the MSTCA Division 1 Relays on Saturday.
The Andover girls placed second as a team (54 points) while the boys took third (40 points).
The Golden Warrior girls won the shuttle hurdles relay (1:06.24) and placed second in the 4x800 (9:45.79). In the pole vault, Lily Brown was second (9-11.25) and Sophia Hutchins was third (9-05.25).
For the Andover boys, Harvey Lys was second in the high jump (6-2), leading the high jump relay to a second-place finish. The boys pole vault relay took the top two spots -- the "A team" was first and the "B team" was second -- and 4x100 relay was fourth.
Haverhill's sprint medley relay team of Gianna Spero, Sophia Riley, Brenna Corcoran and Finleigh Simonds smashed the Haverhill High record with a 4:15.17 -- topping the old mark of 4:18.7 set in 2003 -- good for fourth place.
Hillie Maddie Goncalves was third in the shot put (36-1.25).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.