ANDOVER -- Andover High put an exclamation point on its first Merrimack Valley Conference championship in a decade, steamrolling Lowell High, 42-6, on Friday night.
Quarterback Scotty Brown threw for a pair of touchdowns and ran for two more, as the Golden Warriors improved to 7-0. Fellow senior Lincoln Beal rushed for 81 yards and a touchdown on just six carries.
Brown and Beal have been four-year starters and are part of a talented group of 24 seniors putting together an historic season for Head Coach EJ Perry.
"We have a talented group. We were plagued with some injuries and stuff last year, so we asked them on Dec. 1, 'Let's go to work and see what we can do,'" said Perry. "Scotty, Lincoln, (Andrew) Wetterwald, (Evan) Haddad, (William) Sheehan and 24 seniors put it together and made sure we got a championship."
The MVC title is Perry's third in 13 years leading the Golden Warriors but first since 2012.
But even while wearing “2022 MVC Champion” hats after the game (courtesy of the football boosters), the Warriors were looking ahead and setting their sights on a much bigger prize. Sitting fifth in the most recent MIAA Division 1 rankings, Andover is hopeful of hosting a first-round game in the upcoming state tournament.
"I think we've set ourselves up to maybe get a couple of home games in the playoffs," said Brown. "We knew this was our last regular season game at home but we're looking forward to having our home crowd here and being here for a couple of rounds of the playoffs."
"We're going to have some (tough) competition in the playoffs but we've got a great group of guys who can really get the job done," said Wetterwald. "We just need to finish strong and come back on Sunday to practice, have a positive mindset and keep moving on and doing our job."
Wetterwald turned in another outstanding all-around game. He opened the scoring with a five-yard touchdown reception, then set up the second score by making a sensational catch on a 44-yard pass from Brown (11-of-13, 139 yards), down to the Lowell 1-yard line. Brown finished the drive with a QB sneak and Wetterwald tacked on the PAT to make it 14-0 after one quarter.
Lowell (2-7) had no answer for the Andover offense, which came in averaging 40.5 points per game.
Brown added a 16-yard touchdown run on the opening play of the second quarter, then added a 15-yard scoring pass to Dante Berger to put the Warriors up, 28-0.
For the second straight game, Wetterwald showed how dangerous he is with his foot, executing a perfect onside kick. This time it ricocheted off a Lowell player on the front line and bounced all the way back to the Andover 35-yard line, where Wetterwald pounced on it.
Seven plays later, Beal capped the scoring drive with a 34-yard scamper to push the lead to 35-0. As a team, the Golden Warriors rolled up 214 yards on the ground.
As well as the Andover offense played, the defense may have actually been more impressive. The Warriors held Lowell to 31 yards of total offense in the first half. Andover recorded five sacks, including two each by senior Danny Hunter and junior Samuel Joseph.
The defense got into the scoring column when junior Connor LeBrun scooped up a fumble and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown to make it 42-0.
But LeBrun wasn't done. On Lowell's next possession, he intercepted a pass to close the half.
Andover will close out its pre-tournament schedule on Friday night at Tewksbury.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.