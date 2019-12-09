Former Andover High swimming star Jordan Clements is off to a great start at Div. 1 Merrimack College at this weekend's Gompei Invitational in Worcester.
Clements was dominant in breaking school records in the 50-yard breast stroke, 100-yard butterfly, and 100-yard individual medley.
In the 50-yard breaststroke Clements finished with a time of 31.93, which is beat the record by over two seconds. In the 100-yard butterfly and individual medley events Clements posted school records times of 59.64 and 1:01.45 respectfully.
Head coach Erin Cammann said:
"This is the only meet we go to in the fall in which we rest a little bit and put on fast suits, so I expect to see season-best times from everyone, and the team did not disappoint. Along with the obvious highlights, led by Jordan Clements' three school records, there are some life-time best swims by Julia Turner, Madison Decker, Madison Rawnsley and Claudia Beasley."
In addition to setting three school records Clements had two top ten finishes in the 100- and 200-yard individual medley events. In the 100 she posted a time of 1:01.45 which was good enough for sixth place. In the 200 she posted a time of 2:13.85 and finished 10th.
Clements was a part of the 400-yard freestyle team with teammates senior Lucia Quesada Nylen, Andrea Taylor, and Rawnsley that finished 13th in the event with a time of 3:42.26.
Taylor had two top 10 finishes of her own over the weekend in the 50- and 100-yard backstroke events. In the 50 she posted a score of 28.59 which was good enough for seventh. In the 100, Taylor as finished seventh after posting a time of 59.22.
Senior Alison Canjura finished 22nd in the 400-yard individual medley event, posting a time of 4:51.74.
Sophomore Claudia Beasley and senior Rebecca Stevens both earned points for the Warriors in the 100-yard individual medley event. Beasley finished in 17th after posting a time of 1:05.60. Stevens finished up with a time of 1:09.17 which was good enough for 29th place.
Junior Cailin Currie finished 28th in the 500-yard freestyle after posting a time of 4:17.85
In the 50-yard butterfly event junior Erin Claflin finished in 15th place after posting a time of 27:51
Quesada Nylen rounded out the Warriors that received over the weekend after a 16th place finish in the 100-yard freestyle event after posting a time of 54:24.
Up Next
The Warriors get back in the pool during the second weekend of the new year, when they head to Sacred Heart to take on the Pioneers.
