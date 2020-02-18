After splitting its four-game series at Oral Roberts University over the weekend, the Merrimack College baseball program saw two student-athletes claim Northeast Conference (NEC) honors.
Sophomore Cedric Gillette, of Andover, was named NEC Pitcher of the Week after his shutout victory and freshman Alex Haba was named NEC Rookie of the Week after emerging from the weekend as Merrimack's top bat.
Gillette tossed six shutouts innings to win his first game of the season, leading Merrimack to a 4-0 win over Oral Roberts University, the preseason favorites to win the Summit League. Gillette scattered three hits during his outing while punching out a pair of Golden Eagles. He held the opposition to a .136 average during the outing.
Haba debuted spectacularly in his first Division I action, leading Merrimack with a .429 batting average over four games. Haba started at second base in all four of Merrimack's games at Oral Roberts University, totaling a team-high six hits and three runs scored. He ranked third on the team in OBP (.467).
Graduate student Cory Wasylow and junior Timmy Kalantzakos also joined Haba and Gillette as NEC Prime Performers; Wasylow hit the program's first Division I home run and Kalantzakos was Merrimack's Opening Day starter, working into the seventh inning during a one-run outing. It was his 12th straight consecutive start dating back to last year.
The Warriors resume non-conference play this weekend by facing Michigan State in a four-game series at Fluor Field in Greenville, S.C.
