LOWELL -- Trailing by eight points at halftime, Andover scored the next four touchdowns on the way to beating Lowell 35-21 on Friday night.
"It was a great win," said Golden Warriors head coach EJ Perry. "We were down 14-6 at halftime. Then we came out, got a big stop and scored the next (29) points. If we keep playing the type of football we played in the second half tonight, we are very dangerous."
The win improved Andover to 4-3, putting them in a strong position for a playoff spot with one game left in the regular season, hosting Tewksbury on Friday (7 p.m.)
With just one Lincoln Beal touchdown run through the first half, the Golden Warriors went to work after halftime.
First, QB Scotty Brown hit Brett Mondejar for a 12-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Then Beal opened the fourth quarter with touchdown runs of 1 yard and 48 yards.
Backup running back Patrick Layman than iced the victory, taking his second carry of the game 70 yards for a touchdown. Lowell broke up the second half shutout with a TD on the final play of the game.
Beal was once again a force, carrying 17 times for 120 yards and the three scores and catching three passes for 61 yards. Brown added 57 rushing yards and 130 passing yards.
"Lincoln and Scotty were immense," said Perry. "Scotty also had to play safety because of an injury, and that isn't easy against Lowell's wing-T offense. Patrick Layman and our offensive line also really stepped up with that big win."
Linebacker Patrick Cote , the son of a Lowell High graduate, and Brian McSweeney (5 tackles) each excelled at linebacker for Andover. Liam Finn moved to center and played well, while Stephen Medeiros moved from JV to excel on the offensive and defensive line.
Andover 35, Lowell 21
Andover (4-3): 6 0 8 21 — 35
Lowell (1-6): 7 7 0 6 — 21
First Quarter
L — Jayden Sim 37 run (Blake Ramos kick)
A — Lincoln Beal 1 run (pass failed)
Second Quarter
L — Sim 3 run (Ramos kick)
Third Quarter
A — Brett Mondejar 12 pass from Scotty Brown (Danny Hunter fumble recovery in end zone)
Fourth Quarter
A — Beal 1 run (Luis Gunera kick)
A — Beal 48 run (Gunera kick)
A — Patrick Layman 70 run (Gunera kick)
L — Aidan Millinazzo 25 run (no pat)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Andover (38-252) — Lincoln Beal 17-120, Scotty Brown 17-57, Patrick Layman 2-70, Campbell Morrison 2-5
PASSING: Andover — Brown 7-13-1, 130
RECEIVING: Andover — Beal 3-61, Chris Dessin 2-54, Brett Mondejar 1-12, Morris 1-3
