They come from different schools, play different sports, compete on different teams in the spring season … but when July hits they are one.
In fact, the bulk of these Andover Little League 12-year-old All-Stars have co-mingled into one unique, effective and highly-functioning baseball unit each of the past three summers.
“I think we are a good team, because we fit so well together,” said Brody Evans. “We’re all friends, we hang out together. It’s where we want to be.”
The Andover stars, undefeated this summer in sweeping through the District 13B level – step 1 on the Road to Williamsport – embark on the next this week, and they’ll do it on their own home turf.
The four-team Section 4 Championship Tournament opens on Tuesday evening on Deyermond Field in Andover and runs through the week. Each team squares off in the round-robin event with the two top clubs playing to advance to states.
“We know how important this is,” said outfielder Logan Sullivan after Friday night’s practice with his buddies. “This is special. We know it’s special to be here and play in this (on the road to Williamsport).”
Andover has been to sections each of the last two summers, winning as 10-year-olds and coming up short a year ago. That one resonated with the boys.
“We took a little time off after last year and got back into it for the winter,” said Andrew Irvin. “We’ve done the work in my opinion. We feel like we can compete with any of the teams out there.”
It’s clear that while they have the requisite feared Little League star – Jedward Sanchez is an imposing near 6-footer who threw a pair of no-hitters in the districts – but the key to Andover’s success starts and revolves around its team-first attitude.
“We have the chemistry, a team bond that makes us tight,” said Shay Killgallen.
They also share a perspective that’s rare for the age as it applies to the high-stakes competition in which they are about to embark.
Playing on competitive teams, not just in baseball but in various sports, allows the players to be loose and just play.
“We can’t take it too seriously. We have to have fun, too, and just be chill,” said Sanchez. “It’s just a game at the end of the day. It’s 12-U baseball.”
Andover will play the 7 p.m. game, the second game of the doubleheader, on all three nights of the round robin, beginning on Wednesday against Danvers American. The championship will be held on Saturday, once the top two teams are decided.
