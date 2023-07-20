ANDOVER – Friday night now means just about everything for the Andover Little League All-Stars.
After stumbling in the extra-innings opener with Danvers, Andover took care of business when it needed to here at Deyermond Field on Thursday night, knocking off Swampscott, 9-2.
There are a handful of tie-breaking machinations yet to be determined in Friday’s final doubleheader of the round robin stage here in Section 4, but Andover can potentially lock down a spot in Saturday’s title game with a win over 2-0 Reading at 7 p.m.
“We have to win,” said Andover manager Shawn Ilsley. “It could be the scenario where its runs against, if three teams tie. The top two teams who have given up less runs would advance, but if we lose, we are done.”
Andover got just the mound performance it needed from Jake Shea.
The lefty was as efficient as could be in a 60-pitch complete-game that included a three-pitch bottom of the sixth.
“I just had to throw strikes, and I know my teammates will make plays. I felt good warming up,” said the southpaw, who struck out five and did not walk a hitter. “I wasn’t as nervous as I was, like when I was 10, but I still felt the pressure. I was excited. It’s fun, especially knowing what the stakes are.”
Meanwhile, the offense came from myriad sources.
Shay Killgallen and Brody Evans had Andover RBI hits as the teams played even through a pair. The host team grabbed the lead for good in the third, piecing together three hits and a pair of walks to grab the 5-2 advantage.
With one out, Noah Caruso II singled to start the uprising. Jack Ilsley worked a walk and Jed Sanchez was handed his second straight intentional walk of the night to load the bases.
PJ Kavka’s sac fly to deep center put Andover on the lead for good, and both Kilgallen and Andrew Irvin delivered clutch two-out RBI hits to pad the margin.
With the lead, Shea painted a masterpiece over the final five frames, allowing only two hits with no Swampscott runner even touching third base.
“Unbelievable. I mean, unreal. He knew the pressure was there too, and all season long, he’s never wavered under the pressure,” said Ilsley. “He throws strikes. He’s a gamer. He likes the pressure and he doesn’t rattle at all.
“We have a great fielding team. I encourage him to throw strikes. He throws strikes, and they make plays.”
Andover added a run on a successful first-and-third double steal in the fourth, then added three more in the top of the sixth to ice it.
Irvin’s two-run triple highlighted the frame, and Sullivan chased him home with another RBI single.
In all, there were 15 hits for Andover in the win.
