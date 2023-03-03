ANDOVER — A dream end to the regular season turned into a devastating heartbreak for the Andover boys basketball team on Thursday night.
Springfield Central took the lead with just under a minute to go in overtime, a Golden Warrior shot was blocked as time expired, and No. 9-seeded Andover fell to the No. 25 Golden Eagles 71-69 in the Division 1 Round of 32 (first round).
“This is crushing,” said Andover coach David Fazio. “This is crushing for me and the entire team. These guys worked so hard, they climbed out of the biggest hole and responded to so much adversity. But sometimes this game is cruel. Sometimes it’s just not fair. We just ran out of time and couldn’t pull it out. This really stinks.”
The loss snapped an eight-game winning streak for Andover to end the regular season, dating back to Jan. 24. The Golden Warriors fell to 13-8, while Springfield Central (13-8) advances to face the winner of No. 9 North Andover and No. 24 New Bedford.
It was Andover’s freshman phenom Luka Palermo (18 points for the game) and senior star Ryan MacLellan (team-high 19 points) that sent the game into overtime on Thursday. Following a crucial top-of-the-key 3-pointer by Palermo, MacLellan hit a pair of free throws with 0:53 left. MacLellan then gave the Golden Warriors the lead to start the extra session when he stuck a layup when being knocked to the ground and made the ensuing free throw.
After Springfield Central took the lead back, Andover’s Rohit Srinivasan was fouled taking a corner 3-pointer and knocked down all three free throws to make it 69-69 with 1:39 left in OT.
But Springfield Central was able to scramble for a loose ball and take the lead back, and Andover couldn’t find a final response.
“We came out like gangbusters,” said Fazio,” but every time we looked like we might pull away, they would hit a 3 or there was a foul and 3-point play and we just couldn’t get away from them.”
Andover opened in impressive fashion, taking a 19-8 lead after a quarter, led by six points each for MacLellan and Palermo finishing the frame on a 10-2 run.
Then disaster struck for the Golden Warriors.
Springfield Central delivered a totally dominant second quarter, limiting Andover to just two baskets and outscoring the Warriors 24-6 to take a 32-25 lead into halftime.
But Andover once again showed the residency that had become its signature down the stretch.
The Golden Warriors came flying out of halftime on a 10-0 run, on three baskets from Chase Lembo and one each for Palermo and Danny Resediz, who also made two brilliant passes to set up Lembo buckets.
But Andover simply couldn’t find an answer for Springfield Central’s inside game and dominant rebounding, and the Golden Eagles rode that to the win.
“This team was 5-7 at one point, and there was no quit in them and we won eight in a row,” said Fazio. “The leaders, guys like Ryan and Rohit and Lincoln Beal, these seniors were amazing. and we have some great leaders coming up. Danny Resediz was amazing tonight. I couldn’t be more proud of the whole team. It just really stinks right now.”
Springfield Central 71, Andover 69
Division 1 Round of 32
Andover (69): Luka Palermo 8-1-18, Danny Resediz 3-0-6, Ryan MacLellan 6-7-19, Chase Lembo 5-1-12, Brian Hnat 1-0-2, Rohit Srinivasan 2-6-12. Totals 25-15-69
3-pointers: Srinivasan 2, Lembo, Palermo
