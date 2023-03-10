ANDOVER -- North Andover may or may not be the best team that unbeaten Andover High sees this winter.
Nobody will be more ferocious.
The Scarlet Knights took their best shot, got hit and just kept coming, right until the final buzzer. Still, Andover remained perfect, showing poise, toughness and will, holding off the Knights in an absolute war of a Division 1 state quarterfinal, 50-43.
“This was a classic MVC battle between two heavyweights,” said Warriors coach Alan Hibino, whose club locked down a spot in the state Final 4 and improved to 24-0.
“North Andover was throwing punches, 15 rounds, just an old-school heavyweight battle.”
The Knights led 12-11 after one quarter, a fact that Hibino drove home after the first eight minutes.
The Warriors needed a spark and found it in point guard Michaela Buckley.
North Andover’s box-and-one defense was focused hard on stopping Andover’s Anna Foley. The rotations left Buckley alone a couple times, and she made the visitors pay. Twice.
Back-to-back Buckley bombs turned a one-point deficit into a 17-12 lead, and Ella Vidoni knocked in a third to make it 20-12.
“That was super fun,” said Buckley. I haven’t really been a 3-point shooter, but my teammates gave me the shots. It was just fun.”
Buckley finished the night with 14 points, and her performance was huge as Andover never gave up the lead again.
“Buckley was fantastic,” said Hibino. “I don’t know if it will show on the stat sheet, but she was great tonight. Nothing rattles her. She’s so cerebral, and she’s always thinking out there.”
The Warrior lead got to double figures once. North Andover and point guard Hannah Martin weren’t going away.
The Smith College-bound senior led all scorers with 25.
“I cannot say enough about Hannah Martin. She’s an excellent person, an astounding athlete,” said Andover senior Amelia Hanscom. “I know she’s going to go off and do amazing things in college.”
Martin scored inside and out, taking the tiny morsels of space Warriors like Buckley and senior Marissa Kobelski would begrudgingly yield and making something happen.
Andover led 27-22 at the half, and when Martin opened the third quarter with a triple, it was a two-point game.
Panic might have set in with a lesser foe, but Andover is seasoned with a postseason resume that is unmatched.
“Experience takes you a long way. We’re all veterans at this point,” said Hanscom, who was immense in the paint, punishing the Knights with 17 huge points. “We know what it takes to win in this kind of atmosphere. That experience definitely helps us.”
For most of the second half, Andover’s lead was at least a two-possession advantage. Martin cut it to three with a pair of free throws inside the final minute at 46-43.
But Foley was money at the foul line with, calmly knocking in a pair with 11 seconds left to ice it.
Foley had as impactful a nine-point night as you will see, ripping down key boards, despite the constant attention from relentless North Andover senior Jackie Rogers.
“We have enough good players that when the pressure falls on one, it’s relieved from others,” said Hanscom. “Anna’s such a good player that she attracts a lot of attention. Other players get opportunities to score.”
And Andover certainly delivered. More than each of the previous three meetings this winter, the Knights pushed them to the limits.
“We knew it was going to be a fight. They’re really good and we knew they’d come prepared,” said Buckley. “The night was amazing. I’m so grateful for our student section. They really showed out. It was like the best environment possible
Andover 50, North Andover 43
Division 1 State Quarterfinals
North Andover (43): Hannah Martin 7-8-25, Sydney Rogers 4-1-10, Jackie Rogers 2-1-6, Janie Papell 1-0-2.
Andover (50): Marissa Kobelski 0-3-3, Michaela Buckley 5-2-14, Amelia Hanscom 7-2-17, Ella Vidoni 3-0-7, Anna Foley 3-3-9
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.