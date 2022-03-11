Andover girls basketball tri-captains Tess Gobiel, Morgan Shirley and Hailey Doherty know what it takes to win a state title.
The trio of three-sport athletes were in the rotation two years ago, when the Golden Warrior girls hoops team made a Cinderella run to the state title game, then was crowned co-state champ, when the game was cancelled during the onset of COVID-19.
Gobiel and Doherty were also key members of the Andover High field hockey team, which rolled through the competition on the way to the Division 1 state championship in the fall.
So when they speak up during Andover’s current state tourney run, there’s plenty of reason to listen.
“Winning a state title in any sport is an indescribable feeling that I would love to experience again,” said Doherty. “In 2020, we weren’t able to finish our championship run due to COVID, and the same is true for 2021 (when the tournament was cancelled). Getting another chance at the title is amazing, and we are going to work as hard as we can to make that dream a reality.”
The top-seeded Andover girls basketball team will look to take another step towards a state championship on Friday, when the Golden Warriors (19-1) host No. 24 Newton North (12-11) in the Division 1 Round of 8. Newton North upset No. 8 Chelmsford on Tuesday.
“Tess, Hailey and Morgan bring a lot of varsity experience from all of the sports that they’ve played.” said Andover head coach Alan Hibino. “They’ve played in many big games and rise to the occasion when called upon as players and as leaders.”
Three-sport trio
Shirley certainly brings a wealth of varsity experience — as a forward in basketball, midfielder in soccer and outfielder in softball.
“In eighth grade I played for my varsity team at Sanford School in Delaware,” said Shirley, who helped Sanford win a state title as a freshman. “Over the last five years I’ve been a part of 11 varsity teams. Each team has built their own identity and character. The best parts about it are all the different relationships that you make every season. and you can bring that experience to other teams.”
Gobiel played a crucial role in the field hockey team’s perfect season in the fall. She scored a goal in the quarterfinals and had an assist in the state semifinals. She’s also a an Eagle-Tribune All-Star midfielder in lacrosse (37 goals last spring).
“The biggest thing on our field hockey team this fall was the unity,” said Gobiel, an MVC All-Star in basketball. “We have the same culture here in basketball. Coming off from an amazing season and state (field hockey) championship really fueled a fire in us for this current basketball season. Our basketball team has accomplished so much together, and we are excited to keep facing challenges together.”
Doherty takes great pride in the work she has done as a point guard in basketball, MVC All-Star field hockey midfielder — she had two assists in the state semifinals — and lacrosse midfielder.
“Being a three-sport athlete comes with its struggles and definitely gets hard,” she said. “Balancing schoolwork, practice, games, and social life is something that I’ve learned to manage, but is something that I struggle with on a day-to-day. Fortunately I love being a part of every team I’m on. I love having something to do after school everyday that keeps me busy, and especially when it’s something I love to do.”
Championship dreams
After missing out on playing in the state title game two years ago, the Golden Warriors have their eyes set on another shot.
“Having another opportunity to play in the tournament is an amazing accomplishment in itself,” said Shirley. “We started the season strong, and as each challenge came up, we have faced it head-on. We are grateful for this opportunity and can’t wait to keep competing for our past teammates who had their seasons cut short two years ago, and last year when there was no tournament.”
While it could be easy to look past Newton North, Andover isn’t about to take anything for granted.
“Every game is exciting and nerve-wracking, no matter who we’re playing,” said Doherty. “I know Newton North is a very skilled team, so we will go in there with the right amount of confidence, keep our composure , and do what we do best — work as a team.”
Added Gobiel: “Our team has accomplished so much together up until this point and we are excited to keep facing challenges together. Each round of the tournament is a battle and our coaching staff has supported and prepared us every step of the way.”
