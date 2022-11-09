ANDOVER — Trailing two sets to one, Andover High rallied for a thrilling five-set 3-2 win over MVC rival Haverhill High in the Division 1 Round of 16, before a packed house, Wednesday night.
Scores were 25-22, 22-25, 22-25, 25-18, 15-6.
Andover outside hitter Marissa Kobelski was dominant in the decisive fifth set, notching five kills in the first nine points to help the Golden Warriors build an 8-1 lead. Later, back-to-back kills by Jessie Wang helped seal the victory.
Kobelski led her team with 21 kills. Sophia Miele added 11.
“Marissa is an athlete who, over the course of her career, has developed into a tremendous all-around volleyball player,” said Andover coach Dan Young. “And she is a team leader. We have a couple of (leaders) out there but she is certainly the main attraction on offense.”
No. 6 Andover moves on to the Division 1 quarterfinals, where it will be on the road to take on No. 3 Newton South (19-3), Friday at 7 p.m.
The Golden Warriors (17-4) were playing in their seventh five-set match of the season, compared to just two for No. 11 Haverhill (14-5), and the difference was apparent. The Hillies looked to be running out of gas, while the Golden Warriors had plenty left in the tank.
“All four of our losses this year have been in five sets,” said Young. “These girls never quit. They’ve all been in five-set matches. We can fall behind but they just keep playing hard. We have a motto, that I stole from the Red Sox, that if you’re going to beat us, you’d better beat us now.”
Added Haverhill coach Vincent Pettis: “It was a good match. We played tough but they have a lot of firepower over there. I thought we served really well in the second and third sets. We had to do something to slow them down.”
Andover and Haverhill met once during the regular season, with the Golden Warriors rolling to a 3-0 win. Wednesday, it was clear from the opening serve, the playoff matchup would be much more competitive.
After dropping the opening set, 22-25, Haverhill came out strong in the second, racing to a 14-7 lead. Sophomore Gabby Burdier (15 kills, 18 digs) and junior Sydney Riley (15 kills) led the Hillies’ attack.
Andover fought back to take a 19-18 lead, but Haverhill finished strong behind the service game of Burdier to take the set, 25-22, and even the match.
Haverhill maintained the momentum in the third set, building a 16-10 lead behind the play of junior Mia Ferrer Valdez and Taylor Lewis. Again, Andover managed to rally back to take a lead (18-16) on eight straight points on the serve of Sophia Pierce.
But as they did in the second set. Haverhill finished strong behind the net play of Riley to claim a 25-22 win and take a 2-1 lead.
With their backs against the wall, the Golden Warriors dug deep and played some of their best volleyball in the fourth set. Blocker Sammy Daly (6 blocks) and Wang combined to help shut down Riley and Ferrer Valdez, as Andover evened the match, 25-18, forcing the 15-point fifth set tiebreaker.
Andover got 25 service points from Adrie Waldinger and 22 service points and 14 digs from Lila Shipley.
