HAVERHILL -- With sectionals weekend in Massachusetts and the New Hampshire State meets right on the horizon, a dozen teams hit the Mansfield Gym for the annual Hillie Duals Championship Tournament.
Andover High proved strongest and potentially most ready for the postseason, taking home the title in the event that featured Algonquin, Lincoln Sudbury, Salem, N.H., Excel Charter, Merrimack, N.H., Lexington, Newton South, Concord-Carlisle, Wayland, Lawrence and the host Hillies.
It was the Warriors knocking off Salem for the title, 43-31, in a meet that came down to the final bout of the day.
And what a bout it was.
Two wrestlers, each of whom has spent the winter working their way up from the JV roster, collided with the title hanging in the balance.
“They faced each other last week in a JV tournament,” said Andover High coach Michael Bolduc. “Their guy pinned our guy the last time.”
This time the tables were turned in the 132-pound division. With Andover leading 37-31, Warrior Adrian Luck took to the mat to challenge Salem’s Jalen Walton.
They battled into the third period before Luck locked down the win by fall with a minute left. It secured the tournament title for the Warriors, who also defeated Newton South (60-24), Wayland (54-18) and Lawrence (51-24).
Yandel Morales, Miles Fraser, Jonathan Davila and Yasser Maita all went 4-0 on the day. Jimmy Archambault also went undefeated at 2-0.
Andover’s Davila could be peaking at the perfect time, as he knocked off one of the state’s top 152-pounders, Greg Deeley of Wayland, 5-1.
The rugged Division 1 North sectionals await.
“He’s ready,” said Bolduc. “I think the whole team is. We’re wrestling very well right now.”
The duo of CJ Wood and Michael Morris at 106 and 113 dominated all day going 8-0 combined. Brent Nicolosi improved to 29-1 on the year, going 4-0, as Haverhill moved to 10-10-1 in dual competition.
Lawrence High School went 3-1 on the day.
Captains Davidson Theosmy, Chris Garcia and Brandon Lavasta all had 4-0 efforts for the Lancers.
“It was a good day overall for the team. They showed a lot of fight and improvement since the last few meets,” said Lawrence coach Rob Niceforo.
“I feel like the captains have really performed well. They’re well-prepared, they’ve worked hard.”
The Lancers remain a young squad, so the depth hasn’t been there as they learn their lessons.
Niceforo is hoping that his captains are ready to make some late-season noise.
“It’s nice that they went unbeaten today, but you know how tough our sectional is,” the Lancer coach said. “You know they have put in the work.”
HILLIE DUALS
Lawrence results
106 Jandiel Santos 1-3; 113 Jaden Pich-Nong 3-1; 120 Kelyn Pena 1-3; 126 Davidson Theosmy 4-0; 132 Joel Garcia 4-0; 138 Anthony Velasquez 2-2; 145 James Delarosa 1-3; 152 Jeancarlos Martinez 1-3; 160 Angel Miranda 2-2; 170 Chris Gonzalez 2-0 Azais David 2-0; 182 Azais David 1-1; 195 Chris Garcia 4-0; 220 Darlin Sicard 3-1; 285 Brandon Lavasta 4-0
Andover Results
106 Yandel Morales 3-0, Steven Johnson 1-0; 113 Jason Ballou 2-1, Yandel Morales 1-0; 120 Yeyden Del Valle 0-3, Jason Ballou 1-0; 126 Nicholas Archambault 3-1; 132 Adrian Luck 2-2; 138 Anthony Archambault 1-3; 145 Alec O’Brien 2-2; 152 Miles Fraser 4-0; 160 Jonathan Davila 4-0; 170 James Archambault 2-0, Max McNeeley 1-1; 182 Hussain Mahesri 2-2; 195 Will Sheehan 0-1, Amir Zamani 1-2; 220 Yasser Maita 4-0; 285 Jason Osborne 3-1
Haverhill Results
106 - Cale Wood, 4-0; 113 Michael Morris, 4-0; 120 - Gage Muir, 2-2; 126 - Casey Peugh, 2-2; 132 - Ben Davoli, 3-1; 138 - Camden O'Donnell, 1-3; 145 - Brent Nicolosi, 4-0; 152 - Jayden Flanagan, 3-1; 160 - Kevin McAninch, 2-2; 170 - Jesse Rodriguez, 1-3; 182 - Carlos Picardi, 2-2; 195 - Alex Feil, 0-1; 220 - Shany Velasquez, 3-1; 285 - Colin McAninch, 4-0
