This win meant far more to the Andover High wrestling team than simply a dramatic victory in an early-season tournament.
On Saturday -- the Golden Warriors took down legendary Timberlane.
Down 33-27 to the Owls, Will Sheehan and Liam Finn clinched the meet with two straight pins to give the Golden Warriors a 39-33 victory and a sweep of the Saturday quad meet.
"I'm honestly not sure how to feel," said Andover coach Mike Bolduc. "Timberlane is an organization most teams strive to emulate. They have such a storied history, and to wrestle them the way we did today was a step in the right direction for this program."
Timberlane recently opened the season with its 209th consecutive win against a New Hampshire foe. The Owls won the New Hampshire Meet of Champions title last winter -- and beat Andover High 48-24 last winter, the first meeting of the two schools in recent history.
"We talk about goals for this team, and one is to get better and learn from our experiences as a team and individually against tough teams like this," said Bolduc. "Jason Osborne, Will Sheehan, Lucas Oliveira, and Nick Archambault understand their roles as captains. I'm hoping we can build off this weekend. The MVC is a competitive league, hopefully this weekend gives us a little more confidence going forward."
Delivering perfect 3-0 days for Andover on Saturday were Yandel Morale (106 pounds), Jason Ballou (120 pounds), Nicholas Archambault (126 pounds), Sheehan (182) and Stephen Medeiros (220 pounds).
