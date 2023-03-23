One is a four-year varsity standout whose senior football season — and college football recruiting — were derailed by an offseason injury that never allowed him to find his true form in 2022.
The other appeared primed for a breakout fall, only to lose his entire 2022 season to an injury, leaving the senior wondering if he would have the chance to play football again.
Now, Andover High’s Lincoln Beal and Lawrence High’s Janiel Herrera will have a second chance at a perfect final high school season, very close to home.
Beal and Herrera will both play a postgraduate football season for Phillips Academy in the fall.
“I’m more than excited,” said Herrera. “I can’t wait to meet my new teammates and classmates. It’s been too long since I’ve put on a helmet, and I can’t wait to get back out there and start hitting.”
Herrera — a promising 5-foot-11, 215-pound linebacker/running back — has not played in a football since Thanksgiving of 2021, after missing his entire senior season for Lawrence High due to a fracture in his leg.
Beal — a three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star running back/linebacker — missed three games and was slowed throughout the 2022 season for Andover due to a foot injury suffered in 7-on-7 competition.
“I’m very excited to attend such a great school and see what the postgrad experience is like,” said Beal. “I thought Phillips would give me the best chance to succeed on the field and in the classroom.”
Both have already left strong impressions on Phillips head coach Trey Brown.
“We are super excited to have both coming to our team,” said Brown. “With Lincoln, the stats speak for themselves. He can do it on offense, defense and special teams. He’s super fast and elusive and has a football IQ you don’t find in many high school kids. He’s also a high-character guy who knows the game is bigger than wins and losses.
“With Janiel, you could see in his eyes how much it hurt him to miss his senior season, and how much he wants it now. He plays with a passion and love for the game, and now he knows it can be taken away. He also has a great football IQ, takes AP classes and has a job outside of school. He’s ready for a comeback season.”
THE EMERGING STANDOUT
Herrera seemed primed for a breakout senior season at Lawrence High. He was coming off a promising junior year — which included throwing a touchdown on a halfback option pass during the Lancers’ historic upset of Andover High.
But he ended up losing his entire season due to a stress fracture and bone fragment in his leg.
“Missing my senior season broke me mentally for a while,” he said. “But my mentality just went to another level, and it also made me learn to cherish every moment I have. There were tons of emotions, but at that point I was focused on leading the team.”
Herrera then began exploring his options for football after graduation, and found Phillips Academy.
“I always had faith I’d find a school to ball again,” he said. “My junior year film gave me confidence. Phillips is close to home and it felt like home from the first time I stepped on the campus. The coaches to the players made me feel like I’m going to be a big part of the team.
“It means the world to me to have another shot, because during all this time off, I’ve been getting ready knowing God was going to give me another chance to play and get them offers.”
THE ESTABLISHED STAR
Beal was aware of Phillips Academy growing up, and during his three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star career at Andover High — the two schools are just two miles apart. But he admits he didn’t know much about the Big Blue football program.
“I pass by Phillips almost every day,” said Beal. “But I didn’t know much about Phillips football over the years, and I’ve honestly never been to a game before. I have always wanted to go to some of the games.”
Beal expected to be deep in the college football recruiting process during his senior season at Andover High. But the recruiting stalled after he injured his foot.
While he was able to return and rush for 741 yards and 17 touchdowns, catch 22 passes for 346 yards and four touchdowns and make 30 tackles and three interceptions, Beal never felt like himself on the field.
“I don’t think I was able to be my best,” he said. “I wasn’t able to run for many months after the surgery. I barely had any time to prepare for the upcoming season. It was frustrating not being able to be 100%. I wish I could have one more year with my Andover guys and play the full 11 games.
“Recruiting has been frustrating. I wasn’t able to attend all the camps I wanted to because of the foot. I believe a postgrad year gives me the best chance to reach my full potential.”
The perfect spot happened to be in his own hometown.
“I thought the (Phillips) fit was a perfect match for football,” said Beal, who is healing up from a foot injury during basketball season. “They run a similar offense to the one I’ve been playing in for years now. I’m definitely glad to be staying close by. I’m sure my parents are very happy about not having to drive far for home games.”
