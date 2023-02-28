After taking home the North Sectional title, Central Catholic placed four players on the All-Merrimack Valley Conference First Team, led by Massachusetts High School Gymnastics Coaches State Individual Meet champion Cami Rueda. Raiders coach Heather Fusco was named Coach of the Year.
Andover’s Gabriella Bresnick was one of two all-around honorees, while Methuen, Haverhill and North Andover each placed one athlete on the first team.
First Team All-Conference
All-Around: Gabriella Bresnick, Andover; Amanda Ogden, Tewksbury; Vault: Divier Ramos, Methuen; Kallie McCarthy, Central Catholic; Cady Serrano Chelmsford/Billerica/Tyngsboro; Uneven Bars:Cami Rueda, Central Catholic; Julia Turrisi, Central Catholic; Balance Beam: Samantha Bartlett, Lowell; Olivia Melo, Haverhill; Floor Exercise: Carlin Wong, North Andover; Riley Salerno, Central Catholic
Second Team All-Conference
(Local Athletes Only)
Andover — Amanda Kim, Sophia Hutchins
Central Catholic — Ashlyn Pinet, Allyson White
Haverhill — Gabriella Ferrarini
Methuen — Sophia Ferrera
North Andover — Lindsay Neyman
COACH OF THE YEAR: Heather Fusco Central Catholic
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.