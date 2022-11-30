One of the most amazing seasons in Merrimack Valley Conference history — including champion Andover High making history, Methuen’s Eason Brothers re-writing the school record book and a legend in coach Chuck Adamopoulos retiring at Central Catholic — came to an official end with the league coaches meeting this week.
The postseason awards list, as voted on by the coaches, was released recently.
Andover’s Scotty Brown was named the Division 1 Most Valuable Player. Brown, a four-year varsity player, led the Warriors to a perfect 5-0 run through the Division 1 competition for their first league title in over a decade.
The league also named Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year for both divisions.
Central linebacker Preston Zinter, a Notre Dame signee, earned the Division 1 Defensive Player of the Year. A pair of area running backs — Central Catholic senior Markys Bridgewater and Methuen High sophomore Shane Eason — were selected as Division 1 Offensive Players of the Year.
In Division 2, Billerica High’s JT Green was the MVP and Scott Einarson took the Defensive Player of the Year. Chelmsford’s Manny Marshall was the Offensive Player of the Year.
Andover’s E.J. Perry and Billerica’s Duane Sigsbury — each of whom led their teams to division titles — were names Coaches of the Year.
Here’s a look at the All-Conference selections for 2022:
Division 1 First Team All-Conference
Andover: Scotty Brown, Sr., QB; Lincoln Beal Sr., RB; Michael Capachietti, Sr., DE; Brian McSweeney, Jr., LB; Jason Osborne, Sr., OL/DL; Will Sheehan, Sr., DE; Andrew Wetterwald, Sr., WR
Central: Blake Hebert, Soph., QB; Matthias Latham, Sr., RB/S; Sean Mercuri, Sr., LB; Marcus Rivera, Sr., LB; Jaden Wiggins, Sr., DT; Markys Bridgewater, Sr., RB/DB; Preston Zinter, Sr., TE/LB
Haverhill: Devin Carreiro, Jr., WR; James Farrell, Soph., QB; Adrian Sarrette, Sr., WR
Lawrence: Jayden Abreu, Jr., QB; Mauricio Garcia, Jr., OL/DL; Andy Medina, Sr., WR/DB
Lowell: Ryan Conley, Frosh., WR; Tylor Loyn, Sr., S; Aiden Milanazzo, Jr., RB/LB
Methuen: Drew Eason, Jr., QB; Joe Jean, Sr., DL; Jared Rao, Sr., OL/DL; Xander Silva, Sr., WR/DB; Anesti Touma, Sr., TE/LB
Division 2 First Team All-Conference
Billerica: Kyle Breitweiser, Sr., FB/LB; Jack Colby, Sr., OL/DL; Keith Johnston, Sr., OL/DL; Dan Moore, Soph., OL/DL; Mike Murnane, Jr., WR/S; Gus O’Gara, Jr., WR/DB
Chelmsford: Ryan Blagg, Sr., WR/S; Thomas Brown, Soph., OL/DL; Cooper Collins, Sr., OL/DL; Malakai Everett, Jr., RB/DB; Joe Mitri, Sr., TE/LB; Jack Walsh, Sr., LB; Kyle Wilder, Jr., QB/DB
Dracut: Manuel Farley, Jr., OL/DL; Drew Richardson, Jr., OL/DL
North Andover: James Federico, Sr., LB; Jake Saalfrank, Jr., DE; Zach Wolinski, Jr., RB
Tewksbury: Alex Arbogast, Sr., RB; Sean Hirtle, Sr., RB/LB; Luke Shaw, Jr., OL/DL; Michael Sullivan, Sr., WR/DB
Division 1 Second Team All-Conference
(Local players only)
Andover: Dante Berger, Frosh., RB; Jacob Curhan, Sr., NG; Danny Hunter, Jr., DB; Connor LeBrun, Jr., DB
Central: Ty Cannistraro, Sr., CB; Isaiah Rosario, Sr., C; Mike Ryan, Sr., WR; Presley Titus, Jr., DT
Lawrence: Frendy Soler, Jr. TE/LB; David Manon, Jr., LB; Julian Rosario, Sr., RB/DB; KJ Spann, Jr., LB
Methuen: Aaron Chiocca, Jr., WR/DB; Josh Kiwanuka, Sr., DL; Josh Kwakye, Soph., RB/DB; Aiden O’Shaughnessy, Jr., WR/DB
Division 2 Second Team All-Conference
(Local players only)
North Andover: Caleb Agbor, Sr., CB; Shane Fitzgerald, Sr., OL; Mike McNaught, Jr., S; Finn Murphy, Sr., OL
