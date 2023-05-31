The stellar skills and ferocious tenacity Marco Gomez Cabo displays on the volleyball court for Andover High were not simply forged in the Merrimack Valley, Massachusetts or even the United States.
Instead, they were shaped — in part — on the beaches of his native Spain.
“We go to Spain every summer that we can because I was born there and all of my family lives there,” said Gomez Cabo, who moved to the USA when he was 6-years-old. “It’s always a lot of fun and gives me the opportunity to play some beach volleyball.
“I’ve played a lot of pickup games with strangers at the beach who dedicate a lot of time to playing beach volleyball. I think that it has been a great learning experience, dealing with the heat and the sun of Spain and all that. It helped me realize that I still have a long way to go to be as good as I want to be, and definitely made me more determined to work harder.”
That hard work and dedication has certainly paid off for Gomez Cabo and the Andover High volleyball team.
The junior setter has notched team-highs in assists (125) and hitting percentage (.293), is second in blocks (18) and kills (39) and third in digs (32) for a Golden Warriors squad that finished the regular season 14-8 and will be the No. 15 seed in the Division 1 tournament, hosting Lincoln-Sudbury (9-9).
“We’re all super excited to have made it into the tournament and especially thrilled about getting at least one home game this year,” said Cabo. “I think that a lot of people wrote us off and doubted us after last year. But with all the guys that played club in the offseason and worked all year to get better, we’ve really improved.
“I truly believe that we can do whatever we set out to do. We’ve all worked extremely hard all season to get to this point and all that’s left is to keep pushing and make as deep a run as we can.”
Andover coach E.J. Perry is thrilled to have Gomez Cabo playing the role of quarterback or point guard for the Golden Warriors from his setter position.
“Marco is ultra talented,” said Perry. “While only a junior, he’ll join only two other players on Andover’s 1,000 point assist club very soon. He’s established himself as a winner, leading us to two consecutive tournament appearances and another one this year. The difference this year and especially lately is that he has taken his quiet, positive demeanor and spread a message — Andover volleyball players have to be committed, competitive and consistent.
“The success begins with communication. Marco’s hands have always been silky smooth and nobody other than (former Salem, N.H., High star Tim) Sadowski could make that perfect set from the back right corner to the front for an outside hitter to demolish the ball, like Marco. So, (Andover assistant coach Dan) Young has been instilling and insisting that Marco makes loud vociferous talking to his hitters on a play by play basis.”
Gomez Cabo moved to the US with his family at the age of 6 due to job offers his parents received. After some early challenges moving to the new country, he settled in, and as a sixth grader he began playing volleyball on the recommendation of his mother. He won a starting spot on the Andover High varsity team as a freshman, and as a sophomore was named All-Merrimack Valley Conference first team. This year, he was named a captain as a junior.
“As a captain, I like to think that I have three main roles on this team,” he said. “One of them is to lead on the court by bringing good energy, intensity, and consistent play each and every day. My second role is to remain positive off the court no matter the results, and keep that same energy on the court. My third major role is to welcome the younger guys into the program to make sure they have the best experience they can.
“I think one of my strengths is being able to maintain my personal energy and keep my morale up throughout the entire game no matter how the game may be going. Another is my ability to track down the ball, wherever it may be, to get my hands on it and make as good a set as I can from my position.”
He’s now eyeing a deep tournament run.
“The goal is to win the state title,” he said. “Once we reach this stage of the season, that’s really the only thing left to do.
