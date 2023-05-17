Aidan Cammann … game-changer, precedent-setter, forerunner.
With all due respect to the region’s original “Prototype” — see West Newbury’s John Cena — you have to wonder if Cammann didn’t stumble onto something here, something that could alter the way athletics unfold in our region in the years to come.
Andover’s Cammann bucked the trend, staying home to play four years for Dave Fazio at a public high school, Andover High, then took a post-graduate year at Brewster Academy.
News broke on Monday that his much-less traveled road — as “old-school” a trek as it gets — culminated with Cammann accepting a full, four-year hoop scholarship to play at Stanford University in the PAC-12 Conference.
You’re talking one of the world’s finest academic institutions, playing hoop in a “Power Five” conference … all on their dime.
How do you pass up Stanford basketball?
The answer is … you can’t.
Cammann erupted this winter for Brewster, coming of age as a player in his post-graduate season competing with the best on a regular basis.
The result was a late flurry of interest for the two-time Eagle-Tribune Boys Basketball MVP, who had previously committed to Harvard University.
And when Stanford came with an offer, there was no doubt for Cammann.
“It’s kind of been a whirlwind the past three weeks,” said Cammann, who made multiple visits including one to Palo Alto, Calif., with the Cardinal.
“It’s hard to find a better spot than that, and I’m just super-excited about the opportunity.”
The 6-foot-10 standout, who led the Warriors to the 2022 Division 1 State Final Four, accepted a scholarship to study at the highest levels and compete against national hoop powers like UCLA, USC, Arizona and Oregon.
“It’s great academically, and definitely great basketball. The coaches there were awesome, too,” said Cammann, whose mom grew up in Culver City, Calif., outside of Los Angeles, and has some family on the West Coast.
“I definitely know it will be a big jump. Once you’re out there playing, you don’t notice much else. It’s just basketball.”
After averaging 18 points and a dozen rebounds in his senior season at Andover, Cammann looked to hone his game at Brewster, a traditional prep power. Already seasoned in the classroom, Brewster provided a chance to immerse himself in the game.
“I wasn’t super-excited about another year of high school, but it was getting in the gym all the time, playing with the guys on the team. Brewster really helped in (me proving that I belong with top players). Playing with all these kids going to high major schools, seeing them and playing with them every day, I knew I belonged,” said Cammann. “I think to (Andover coach Dave Fazio’s) credit, he never doubted I could play with them. Going to Brewster, playing against all these guys, just re-affirmed it.”
In an era where talented players are abandoning the publics, re-classifying and heading to the prep ranks at an alarming rate, Cammann defied the odds.
He played four years with the name of his town on his chest, played in the fierce rivalry games with Central, Lawrence, North Andover et al, experienced the Commonwealth Classic energy first hand. Somehow he STILL managed to scoop a $300k college scholarship. The big-timers found him.
Cammann pieced together an amazing run at Andover. He stuck with the kids he grew up with, kept his friends close and his classmates closer. You know he’ll never forget that night at Woburn High, the dunks driving the place nuts, or even the pain of the defeat to Newton North in the state semis.
Those are for life.
This is not to knock the other process. In fact, earlier this week Bradford Christian Academy of Lawrence saw its fourth D-1 scholarship player from the 2023 roster named when Lowell’s George Turkson committed to Texas A&M. What coach Vin Pastore is doing at BCA is pretty amazing, too.
But MIAA basketball can be a four-year vessel, too. Cammann just proved that.
