How do you pass up Stanford University basketball?
The answer is … you don't.
Andover’s Aidan Cammann erupted this winter for Brewster Academy, coming of age as a player in his post-graduate season while competing with the best on a regular basis.
The result was a late flurry of high-major Division 1 interest for the two-time Eagle-Tribune Boys Basketball MVP, who had previously committed to Harvard University.
And when Stanford, one of the most respected academic institutions on the planet and a perennial contender in the high-major PAC-12 Conference came with an offer, there was no doubt for Cammann.
“It’s kind of been a whirlwind the past three weeks,” said Cammann, who made multiple visits including one to Palo Alto, Calif., with the Cardinal.
“It’s hard to find a better spot than that, and I’m just super-excited about the opportunity.”
The 6-foot-10 standout, who led the Warriors to the 2022 Division 1 State Final Four, accepted a four-year, full hoop scholarship to study at the highest levels and compete against national hoop powers like UCLA, USC, Arizona and Oregon.
“It’s great academically, and definitely great basketball. The coaches there were awesome, too,” said Cammann, whose mom grew up in Culver City, Calif., outside of Los Angeles, and has some family on the West Coast.
“I definitely know it will be a big jump. Once you’re out there playing, you don’t notice much else. It’s just basketball.”
After averaging 18 points and a dozen rebounds in his senior season at Andover, Cammann looked to hone his game at Brewster, a traditional prep power. Already seasoned in the classroom, Brewster provided a chance to immerse himself in the game.
“I wasn’t super-excited about another year of high school, but it was getting in the gym all the time, playing with the guys on the team. Brewster really helped in (me proving that I belong with top players). Playing with all these kids going to high major schools, seeing them and playing with them every day, I knew I belonged,” said Cammann. “I think to (Andover coach Dave Fazio’s) credit, he never doubted I could play with them. Going to Brewster, playing against all these guys, just re-affirmed it.”
Cammann finishes up at Brewster later this month and won’t have much time to relax. He’ll head out to Stanford for a summer session on June 24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.