CAMBRIDGE — Andover High’s Michaela Chokureva was an absolute force on Sunday in the MIAA Division 1 State Swim Meet held at MIT.
The senior scored a pair of individual wins then anchored the victory 400 free relay team, powering the Golden Warriors to a second-place finish overall.
Andover scored 268 points, second to champion Acton-Boxborough (299) and ahead of third-place Lexington (255).
Haverhill High took fifth (227) and Central Catholic was seventh (171).
Chokureva dominated the two freestyle sprints, clocking in at 23.22 seconds to win the 50 and 50.27 in the 100.
In the final event of the meet, the Warriors put on a show. Maya Flatley, Amelia Barron, Jaclyn Ambrose and Chokureva flew past the competition with a winning time of 3:35.89.
Four different area athletes scored individual runner-up finishes.
Andover’s Barron was second in a pair of events, the 100 breaststroke at 1:07.74 and the 200 individual medley in 2:07.66.
For Haverhill, Molly Jordan had a nice day, placing second in the 100 backstroke (1:00.83) and third in the 200 freestyle in 2:01.71. Hillie teammate Kailyn Aquino was second in the diving, racking up 415.80 points.
Also, Jackie Story was third in the 100 fly (1:00.60) and fifth in the 200 IM at 2:17.10, while Makenzie Hillsgrove was third in the 100 back (1:01.10) and fifth in the 100 fly (1:01.08).
Maeve Foley paced Central Catholic, racing to second in the 500 free at 5:31.51. She also placed fourth in the 200 free (2:04.07). Raider Maddison McAloon took third in the 50 free (24.45) and fourth in the 100 free (55.26), and teammate Kaileigh O’Brien was third in diving (280.30).
Rounding the medalists out from the region, Andover’s Ambrose was fourth in the 50 free, and the 100 fly, while Flatley was fifth in the 200 free and 500 free. Warrior Rachel Cordio placed seventh in the 100 breaststroke.
Haverhill’s Sophia Caruso was eighth in the 50 free, and teammate Sophia Lundgren was eighth in diving.
